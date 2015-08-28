Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kyle Seager didn’t look happy when the lineups were posted inside the visitor’s clubhouse Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Seattle Mariners third baseman didn’t find his name in the batting order for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox, which was the first time he didn’t start since June 18 (60 games).

Manager Lloyd McClendon purposely avoided informing Seager beforehand.

“I didn’t tell him because I didn’t feel like fighting with him about it,” McClendon said, chuckling. “He’s off today.”

Seager actually got into the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and grounded out to end Chicago’s 4-2 victory.

McClendon said there were a couple reasons for his decision, but none that should cause alarm. Seager’s recent offensive struggles, and the White Sox’s starting pitcher, left-hander Carlos Rodon, were the main reasons. Rest was another benefit.

Seager went just 2-for-27 (.074) and struck out eight times during Seattle’s recent homestand, which included an 0-for-4 performance against Rodon last week.

“He went through a slump,” McClendon said. “That’s all it is. (Rodon) has a lot to do with that, (too), so it’s a perfect day to give him off. He’ll be back at third base (Friday).”

Seager went 1-for-5 Wednesday in the Mariners’ final game of the homestand, but the one hit was his 18th home run of the season. At the very least, it is something to build off while scuffling.

“It could be a combination of a lot of things, but really, if you look at his at-bats (Wednesday), I thought he had real good at bats,” McClendon said. “He just didn’t get the results. Then, in the end, he ended up hitting a home run. I thought he really battled quite nicely (Wednesday).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 9-7, 4.73 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 6-11, 4.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker (9-7, 4.73) will start for the Mariners on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field and will look to extend a run of success since throwing a one-hitter July 31 at the Minnesota Twins. Walker is 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA in his past five starts, including a win Aug. 23 against the White Sox at Safeco Field. Since June 10, the Mariners are 11-3 in Walker’s 14 starts.

--LHP Roenis Elias made his first start for the Mariners on Thursday since being recalled Sunday from Triple-A Tacoma. Elias, who has struggled mightily in both the majors and minors this season, went 6 2/3 innings and took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned). Prior to rejoining the Seattle rotation, Elias threw one scoreless inning Monday against the A’s in his lone major league relief appearance.

--3B Kyle Seager didn’t start for the Mariners against the White Sox on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was the first time Seager didn’t start since June 18, a span of 60 games. Seager, who went 0-for-1 and made the game’s final out as a pinch hitter, has played 126 of the Mariners’ 128 games. A recent downturn at the plate combined with the White Sox starting LHP Carlos Rodon both factored into manager Lloyd McClendon’s decision. “He went through a slump,” McClendon said. “That’s all it is. (Rodon) has a lot to do with that, (too), so it’s a perfect day to give him off. He’ll be back at third base (Friday).”

--CF Austin Jackson lined a single to center field in his first at bat Thursday night against the White Sox and went 2-for-4 in the Mariners’ 4-2 loss at U.S. Cellular Field. Jackson is hot in his past 15 games, hitting safely in 13 and batting .385 with nine multi-hit performances.

--RF Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 in the Mariners’ 4-2 loss Thursday at the Chicago White Sox and extended his career-high on-base streak to 37 games. He’s hitting .348 during the streak as he seeks to become the first player to lead the American League in home runs and hits since Jim Rice did it for the Boston Red Sox in 1978.

--RHP Fernando Rodney was traded from the Mariners to the Cubs on Thursday in exchange for cash. Rodney was designated for assignment by Seattle last Saturday after recording a 5-5 record and 5.68 ERA in 54 games. He has 16 saves and six blown saves this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities early and didn’t take advantage of them. We had opportunities throughout the game and didn’t take advantage of them, with second and third and nobody out.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners’ 4-2 loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23, and he will start again for Tacoma on Aug. 28.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Brad Miller

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith