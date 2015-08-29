Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Seattle Mariners’ locker room was subdued prior to the second game of a series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Considering the news that broke earlier in the day, it was an understandable reaction.

The Mariners found out starting catcher Mike Zunino was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, after starting their day by hearing the news general manager Jack Zduriencik had been fired and replaced on an interim basis by assistant GM Jeff Kingston.

”Everybody was surprised,“ said third baseman Corey Seager, who went 3-for-4 with a home run in the Mariners’ 2-0 win. ”He’s been the GM the whole time I’ve been here. He’s someone I’ve spent a lot of time with and he’s always been great to me and my family. I think everybody’s sad that it didn’t work out here like what everybody hoped for, but I think everybody here wants nothing but the best.

Seager’s comments came after the game, but beforehand the news about Zduriencik’s firing was just starting to process in the minds of players and manager Lloyd McClendon.

“Well, it hasn’t been a good day for a lot of different reasons,” McClendon said. “Obviously, Jack was very dedicated to this organization and it’s always tough to lose a family member and we consider Jack a family member. He worked extremely hard with myself, the coaching staff, as well as the players. It’s been one of those years where a lot of things have just not turned out the way we thought they would.”

That’s putting it mildly considering the $130 million payroll Zduriencik was granted to assemble a roster. After coming within a game of making the playoffs last season, the hope was that more money would mean a better chance to get over that hump and into the postseason.

The Mariners added slugging right fielder Nelson Cruz to the mix, and he’s been good, but the roster sprung too many leaks to keep the playoff dreams afloat. After dropping the opening game of a series against the White Sox on Thursday, the Mariners started Friday 10 games under .500 with a 59-69 record.

Much of the talent that’s currently on the roster was brought into the organization by Zduriencik, which put a number of people on edge in the wake of his firing. McClendon was asked what message he delivered to his team, but declined to specify.

“I just don’t share those things,” he said. “It was a private conversation. We’re going to try to move forward and continue to try to win ballgames on a daily basis.”

McClendon said he’s taking the same approach to his personal situation. He’s currently under contract to manage the team in 2016, but there’s no telling who Mariners president Kevin Mather will hire as the next general manager.

If it’s somebody who wants his own manager to start out, McClendon could be out of a managing job. He’s just trying not to think that far ahead yet.

“You come out today and try and win a ballgame,” McClendon said. “After this day is over, you go home, re-charge and come out tomorrow and try to win a ballgame.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-3, 4.29 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-10, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (5-3, 4.29) will start for the Mariners on Saturday at the White Sox, looking to bounce back from taking his third loss of the season in his previous outing Aug. 24 against the Oakland A‘s. Iwakuma allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in that game, but it’s been his lone defeat in his past five starts. He is 3-1 with a 3.22 ERA and has 31 strikeouts to just six walks in his past five outings. Iwakuma os 1-0 with a 1.61 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the White Sox.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is rapidly approaching his personal high for innings pitched in a season of professional baseball. The Mariners’ right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings in his start at the Chicago White Sox on Friday and now has 153 for the season. Walker’s career high innings mark is 156 1/3 innings in 2013, which he split between Seattle, Triple-A Tacoma and Double-A Jackson. Walker earned the win Friday with a scoreless outing and left early with a cramp in his right hip flexor. He isn’t expected to miss a start because of the issue.

--C Mike Zunino was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday by the Mariners, who also recalled C John Hicks to take his spot on the 25-man roster. The goal is for Zunino to work on his struggles offensively and calling games in the minors, where the spotlight isn’t quite as intense. Zunino, the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2012, is hitting .174 in 350 at bats with Seattle this season, with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. In parts of three seasons with the Mariners, he’s hit .193 (185-for-961) with 38 homers and 102 RBIs in 295 games. “We hope that he would come around (offensively), and it got to the point where the offensive pressure was starting to get to him,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “This is a chance to go down for 10-12 days and take a breather and maybe regroup a little bit and get it going.”

--C John Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Friday to take the roster spot of C Mike Zunino, who was optioned to Tacoma to work on his overall game. Hicks, 25, is making his first trip to the major leagues. He hit .245 with six home runs and 35 RBIs in 83 games with Tacoma this season. “We’ll work Hicks, take a look at him and see what he can do,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Obviously, we’ve got to bring him up to speed with how we’re doing things. You’ll see him in there (soon).”

--3B Kyle Seager feels like he’s starting to come out of his struggles at the plate, and his 3-for-4 performance Friday at the Chicago White Sox was evidence. Seager hit one of two solo homers for Seattle in the Mariners’ 2-0 win and started a key double play in the seventh that kept Chicago scoreless. Eleven of Seager’s past 14 homes have either tied the game or given the Mariners a lead.

--RF Nelson Cruz went 0-for-5 for the Mariners in a 2-0 win at the Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field and that ended a career-high streak of getting on base safely at 37 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He shut them down. They got him a little bit (last week) in Seattle, but he bounced back very nicely and did a tremendous job.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Taijuan Walker after a win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23, and he will start again for Tacoma on Aug. 28.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Mike Montgomery

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Brad Miller

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith