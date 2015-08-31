Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Mike Montgomery had his scheduled start in the Seattle Mariners starting rotation skipped Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field, but it wasn’t for him to just get a breather.

The Mariners optioned Montgomery to Triple-A Tacoma prior to their 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Chicago White Sox, and recalled right-hander Mayckol Guaipe for help in the bullpen. The message sent to Montgomery is simple, according to Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon.

“He’ll start (at Tacoma) and he’ll continue to work on his command, try to get it back,” McClendon said. “His stuff is pretty good, but there’s no defense for walks. You just can’t do that.”

Montgomery, 26, allowed five runs in just 1 1/3 innings in his most recent start for the Mariners on Tuesday against the Oakland A‘s. Seattle won that game, but had lost the previous eight starts Montgomery made.

He walked 37 in 16 starts this season for an average of 2.3 per outing and issued at least four bases-on-balls in four of his previous 10 starts. Montgomery hadn’t earned a win since July 5 and was 0-2 with a 9.61 ERA and 2.237 WHIP in his past five starts.

“The toughest part for young pitchers is the second time around, when teams have seen you,” McClendon said. “They’ve scouted you and now they know what you’ve got, so you have to make those adjustments. And the biggest adjustment is making sure you stay in the strike zone.”

Montgomery will finish the minor league season in Tacoma, which will give him at least two starts to work on his command issues. Major league rosters expand in September, so McClendon was asked if Montgomery would be recalled in the final month of the Mariners’ season.

“All that depends on his performances down there,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-1, 3.21 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 15-6, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno (0-1, 3.21 ERA) will make a spot start for the Mariners on Monday at Houston, and it will be quite a challenge to earn a win. The Astros are starting ace LHP Dallas Keuchel (15-6, 2.28), who is a candidate to win the American League Cy Young Award. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez was originally slated to make the start, but manager Lloyd McClendon is skipping the ace’s turn through the rotation with the hope that rest will help Hernandez finish the final month strong.

--SS Ketel Marte didn’t play Sunday after leaving the Saturday game with a slight hamstring strain. Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said Marte is day-to-day and will be reassessed Monday prior to the start of a series at Houston.

--LHP Edgar Olmos lasted a career-high five innings in his first major league start Sunday for the Mariners, who lost 6-5 in 11 innings against the White Sox in Chicago. He gave up three runs on five hits and five walks. Including relief appearances, Olmos is 1-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his past five outings.

--3B Kyle Seager torched the White Sox’s pitching staff in the four-game weekend series at U.S. Cellular Field. After being left out of the starting lineup in the series opener, a rarity for Seager, he went 8-for-15 in the next three games, with three home runs and six RBIs. He has home runs in four of his past five games, including two-run homers in the first innings of the games Saturday and Sunday. Seager, who has 21 home runs, reached the 20-homer plateau for the fourth consecutive season.

--CF Austin Jackson extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday in the Mariners’ 6-5, 11-inning loss to the White Sox. Jackson went 3-for-6, scored three runs, hit a two-run homer and fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Jackson is hitting .444 (16-for-36) during his streak and is batting .394 in his past 18 games.

--LHP Mike Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday by the Mariners, who want him to work on regaining his command of the strike zone. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Montgomery will get at least two starts for Tacoma and possibly a third if there is enough time left in the minor league season. Montgomery walked 37 in 16 starts this season for an average of 2.3 per outing. He issued at least four bases-on-balls in four of his past 10 starts. Montgomery hasn’t earned a win since July 5, and he was 0-2 with a 9.61 ERA and 2.237 WHIP in his past five starts. “His stuff is pretty good, but there’s no defense for walks,” McClendon said. “You just can’t do that.”

--RHP Mayckol Guaipe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Sunday. He took the roster spot of LHP Mike Montgomery, who was optioned to Tacoma in order to work on his command. This is the third stint for Guaipe this season with the Mariners, who used him for two innings of relief Sunday in their 6-5, 11-inning loss to the White Sox. He allowed a run on a solo homer by Chicago LF Melky Cabrera and struck out three.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen has impressed manager Lloyd McClendon since reclaiming the closer’s role. Wilhelmsen earned his fifth and sixth saves against the White Sox in a weekend series at U.S. Cellular Field, including a four-out save Saturday in the Mariners’ 7-6 win. “Tom’s done great,” McClendon said. “Tom’s not a neophyte anymore. He’s done it before. He seems to be a lot more relaxed in what he’s doing. His pace is good, his breathing is good (and) he’s commanding the zone. There are no issues at all.”

--RHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) was scheduled to make a relief appearance Saturday for Triple-A Tacoma, but the game was rained out. Instead, he pitched Sunday for Tacoma and allowed one run in one inning. He will make one more rehab outing before he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Sept 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a great game. (He hit an opposite-field) homer, got a single in the first ... he was really locked in today. He’s been looking really good.” -- 3B Kyle Seager, on CF Austin Jackson, who went 3-for-6 Sunday in the Mariners’ 6-5, 11-inning loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ketel Marte (slight hamstring strain) left the Aug. 29 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 30. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28, and he is scheduled to start in the minors once more before he is activated.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Brad Miller

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith