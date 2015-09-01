Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Having raised the white flag of surrender on this season with the dismissal of general manager Jack Zduriencik last week, the Mariners on Monday began in earnest the process of looking toward the future by trading center fielder Austin Jackson to the Chicago Cubs.

Jackson, acquired at the non-waiver trade deadline last season from the Detroit Tigers in a seismic three-team deal, had been a bust with the Mariners, posting an 83 OPS+ over 161 games. His jettisoning, which nets Seattle a player to be named later and international bonus slot No. 98, opens the door for Brad Miller to shift to center field from shortstop, where he has been below average defensively.

“Obviously we would prefer to be buyers than sellers but for us at this point in time it’s more about the future, looking ahead, trying to balance the short team with the long term,” Mariners interim general manager Jeff Kingston said. “It gives us a chance to play Brad Miller more in center field down the stretch. Austin can go to the Cubs and help them down the stretch. Some international slot money will help (Mariners director of international scouting) Tim Kissner and his group to sign some good young players and helps us for the future.”

Miller, selected in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Clemson, has played just three games in center this season. He has cost the Mariners four runs defensively over 742 1/3 innings at shortstop (according to the Fielding Bible), and the Mariners like what they’ve seen from Ketel Marte at short. With Seattle essentially out of the playoff chase despite lofty preseason expectations, the time has come to examine how the roster will be constructed next season and beyond.

“I think we’d like to see quite a bit of it,” Kingston said of Miller in center field. “I just spoke to (Seattle manager) Lloyd (McClendon) about it and I think at this point in time it’s probably his best fit for this organization going forward. We think he has the components and skill set to play out there, and if he can play out there it’s a huge asset to this organization going forward.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-71

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-7, 4.20 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 5-5, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Austin Jackson was traded to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later and international bonus slot No. 98. Jackson, acquired at the 2014 non-waiver trade deadline from the Tigers, hit .257/.297/.343 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs over 161 games with Seattle. The Mariners will now give SS Brad Miller an extensive look in center field.

--1B/RF Mark Trumbo extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his seventh career multi-homer game (and second this season). Trumbo homered off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel in the second inning and added a two-run shot off Astros LHP Oliver Perez in the ninth. Trumbo is batting 6-for-13 with three home runs in his career against Keuchel, .325 (13-for-40) during his hitting streak, and .303 with nine homers and 23 RBIs over his last 45 games.

--CF Brad Miller finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base in his first game as the de facto center fielder. Miller, developed as a shortstop, will man center for the remainder of the season after the Mariners traded CF Austin Jackson to the Chicago Cubs earlier on Monday. Miller played just his fourth game in center this season.

--LHP Vidal Nuno allowed season highs in earned runs (five) and home runs (three) while remaining winless over five starts with the Mariners. Nuno filled in for RHP Felix Hernandez, who had his turn in the rotation skipped so that he could get additional rest.

-- OF Justin Ruggiano was dealt to the Dodgers for a player to be named or cash considerations. Ruggiano, 33, was batting .296 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 49 games at Triple-A Tacoma. He hit .214 with two homers and three RBIs in 36 games for Seattle earlier this season. In seven major league seasons, Ruggiano has a career .255 batting average with a .319 on-base percentage, a .427 slugging percentage, 45 homers and 140 RBIs in 434 games. He has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs in addition to the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Giving up those home runs killed it a little bit. I was leaving the ball up, command was off a little bit. But otherwise, the changeup and off-speed were all working.” -- LHP Vidal Nuno, who surrendered five runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings of Monday’s loss to Houston.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ketel Marte (slight hamstring strain) left the Aug. 29 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 30. He returned to the lineup on Aug. 31.

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28, and he is scheduled to start in the minors once more before he is activated.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith