Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the Seattle Mariners in evaluation mode for the remainder of their disappointing season, mistakes are expected. How the club handles miscues will speak volumes about its character moving forward.

With the Mariners clinging to a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning Tuesday, Seattle rookie catcher John Hicks made an errant throw during a failed attempt to nail Jose Altuve as the Houston Astros second baseman attempted to steal second base.

Hicks’ miscue not only allowed Altuve to swipe the bag and advance to third, but it enabled Astros right fielder Jake Marisnick to score the tying run from third base.

“We were obviously expecting him to run,” Hicks said of Altuve, whose 36 steals pace the American League. “I need to make a good throw there. I came out and got little out of rhythm there and tried to get it there a little quicker than I needed to. If I make a good throw, he’s dead. Once I let it go, there was no chance.”

Mariners pinch hitter Logan Morrison lifted Hicks off the hook with his two-run homer in the eighth inning, but in the bottom half of that frame, center fielder Brad Miller almost opened the floodgates to another Houston comeback with a throwing error that allowed Astros left fielder Colby Rasmus to take third base following a leadoff double.

But just as Morrison picked up Hicks, Mariners right-hander Carson Smith did the same for Miller, a career shortstop transitioning to center field following the trade of Austin Jackson to the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Smith struck out the side to strand Rasmus at third base and preserve the win for Seattle, which went on to win 7-5.

”You make mistakes. They made mistakes trying,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”They were trying to do the right thing, sometimes it just doesn’t work out.

“You learn from it. You learn from your mistakes in this game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 10-7, 4.53 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-9, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Stefen Romero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma as part of the Mariners’ roster expansion. Romero hit .292 with 77 runs, 37 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 79 RBIs in 116 games with Tacoma. He led the Triple-A club in runs, hits (139), doubles and RBIs. Romero played 72 games with the Mariners in 2014, hitting .192 (34-for-177).

--RHP Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, where he had a 9.00 ERA in nine games. Ramirez was optioned to Tacoma on Aug. 3 after being acquired from the Yankees in the Dustin Ackley trade on July 30. In three games with the Mariners, he posted a 15.00 ERA.

--INF Shawn O‘Malley had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma as part of the Mariners’ roster expansion. O‘Malley hit .297 with 50 runs, 11 doubles, five triples, five homers, 39 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 89 games with the Rainiers. He signed as a minor league free agent with the Mariners on Jan. 22 after appearing in 11 games with the Los Angeles Angels last season, batting .188.

--RHP Tony Zych had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma after going 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 25 games. Acquired from the Cubs on April 2 for cash considerations, Zych pitched across two levels in the minors, finishing 1-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 40 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At that point, I was just trying to get outs. We had a two-run lead. If one run scored, so be it. I was just trying to minimize damage. If I get a strikeout, I get a strikeout.” -- RHP Carson Smith, who stranded a runner at third base by striking out three consecutive batters to end the eighth inning Tuesday. The Mariners went on to beat the Astros 7-5.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28, and he is scheduled to start in the minors once more before he is activated.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Edgar Olmos

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Jesus Montero

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero