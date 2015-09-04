Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- It seemed noteworthy when Mariners infielder Jesus Montero, a formerly ballyhooed prospect who scuffled attempting to fulfill his vast promise, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, one day after teams throughout the majors expanded their rosters.

Upon further investigation, the decision to shuttle Montero to the minors had more to do with opportunity than production.

Stuck behind several veterans in pursuit of limited at-bats as the Seattle designated hitter, Montero will get those at-bats in Tacoma over the next week before returning to the Mariners for the final three-plus weeks of the season.

”It was an opportunity to get him some at-bats over the next six days, kind of sharpen him back up,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Montero. ”When he comes back, he’ll have a better chance of helping us win ballgames.

“He hasn’t played consistently. We had that stretch of lefties where he played. Now he’s been sitting a little bit and has got a little rusty, so go back, get some at-bats, get sharp, and come back and help us.”

Montero, reputed enough that Seattle traded talented right-hander Michael Pineda to secure his services, hit .500/.533/.929 over a five-game stretch sandwiching his second stint with the club. But with diminished playing time came a decline in production, including a .057 average and one extra-base hit over his past 11 games.

Montero hit .346 (130-for-376) with 39 extra-base hits and 75 RBIs over 93 games with Tacoma previously this season, but he has yet to find success in the majors. The Mariners hope one more stint in the minors might help to that end.

“That’s with any player that comes from the minor leagues that’s got 300 at-bats under their belt,” McClendon said of Montero’s fast start. “And then when you sit a little bit, you get a little rusty. It’s tough.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Edgar Olmos, 1-0, 2.13 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-1, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nelson Cruz left the game in the seventh inning with a strained right quad. Cruz sustained the injury attempting to score from third base on a fly ball off the bat of 1B Mike Trumbo in the top of the seventh. Cruz was erased at the plate on a throw from Astros RF Colby Rasmus. He will be re-evaluated Thursday and is listed as day-to-day.

--INF Jesus Montero was optioned to Triple A Tacoma so that he can get regular at-bats. Montero hit .200 (15-for-75) with five runs, five doubles, two homers and nine RBIs over 25 games, including a .185/.185/.354 line since his last recall on July 31. He will return to the Mariners on Sept. 8.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had his start pushed back to Sunday so that he could get additional rest. Iwakuma (6-3, 4.22 ERA) was scheduled to start the series opener in Oakland on Friday but will now handle the finale against the Athletics. Iwakuma pitched last Saturday at the White Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings, his third start since he no-hit Baltimore on Aug. 12.

--CF Shawn O‘Malley recorded his second career multi-hit game, finishing 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. O‘Malley, making his season debut with the Mariners, notched his first multi-hit game on Sept. 7, 2014, when he was playing for the Angels at Minnesota in his major league debut. He was called up by Seattle on Tuesday.

--3B Kyle Seager finished 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs, posting his 34th multi-hit game this season. Seager has four multi-hit games over his past six starts and is batting .462 (12-for-26) with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I figured he wasn’t going to lay a fastball in there for me after last night, so he mixed it up. I was just trying to get something over the middle of the plate again and do damage with it. I fouled some pitches off and won the battle. Just grinded it.” -- Mariners 1B Logan Morrison, on Astros RHP Pat Neshek, after hitting a three-run homer of the Houston veteran Wednesday. The ninth-inning blast helped seal Seattle’s 8-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) left the Sept. 2 game. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28, and he is scheduled to start in the minors once more before he is activated.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Edgar Olmos

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero