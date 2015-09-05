Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-handed reliever Joe Beimel (left shoulder inflammation) was activated from the disabled list Friday before the opener of Seattle’s three-game series against Oakland, and he hopes he doesn’t pick up where he left off.

Beimel gave up 12 runs, 10 of them earned, in 1 2/3 innings over five relief appearances before going on the 15-day DL on Aug. 21 as his ERA jumped from 2.50 to 4.78. In his final outing, he gave up three straight home runs against Texas on Aug. 19.

Beimel said his left arm feels re-energized and pain-free after his stint on the DL and three appearances in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

“I think I topped out at 91 (mph) last night,” Beimel said before the Mariners’ 11-8 victory Friday night. “That’s about as good as it gets for me. So should be strong the rest of the year.”

Beimel, who did not make an appearance Friday, pitched a scoreless inning Thursday night for Tacoma. He gave up two runs and five hits over two-thirds of an inning Tuesday.

“He threw the ball much better than the last time,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Much crisper.”

Beimel went 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 56 relief appearances last season, his first with Seattle. This year, he’s 2-1 in 42 appearances, and his ERA has more than doubled.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-71

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 15-8, 3.66 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 7-13, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Edgar Olmos lasted only 1 1/3 innings in his second major-league start, giving up five runs (four earned) and six hits, including a first-inning grand slam to A’s 3B Danny Valencia, but got a no-decision in Seattle’s 11-8 victory. He walked one, struck out none and threw 42 pitches. “He didn’t have much,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I think it was pretty obvious.”

--3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double, drove in three runs and scored three times Friday night in an 11-8 win against Oakland. He extended his hitting streak to seven games. He’s batting .500 (15-for-30) with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs during his streak.

--OF Stefen Romero hit his first home run of the season Friday night, a two-run shot in the fourth inning of Seattle’s 11-8 win against Oakland. Romero went 2-for-4, drove in three runs and scored twice. He came off the bench after the top of the second inning to play left field in place of Franklin Gutierrez, who came out of the game with tightness in his right groin. Romero was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma, where he hit .292 with 17 homers and 79 RBIs in 116 games.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez left Friday night’s game after the top of the second inning with tightness in his right groin. Gutierrez struck out in his only plate appearance. He’s batting .313 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs. “I think he’s OK,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We’ll see how he does tomorrow.”

--LHP Joe Beimel (left shoulder inflammation) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He threw a scoreless inning Thursday night in his final rehab appearance for Triple-A Tacoma.

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad), who left Tuesday’s game against Houston, was out of the lineup against Oakland and has yet to resume running. He’ll likely miss at least one more game.

--LHP James Paxton, who has been on the disabled list with a strained left middle finger, tore his nail on that finger Thursday night in what had been expected to be his final rehab start before rejoining the rotation. Paxton won’t resume throwing until Monday at the earliest.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s so much more confidence, especially as of late. And it’s been like this for a little while. The offense has been really swinging it like we thought we should have been the whole year.” -- Mariners 3B Kyle Seager, who went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in an 11-8 win against Oakland Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Franklin Gutierrez (tightness in right groin) left the Sept. 4 game. He’s day-to-day.

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) left the Sept. 2 game. He did not play Sept. 4 and had yet to resume running. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 30. He was activated Sept. 4.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. He left his Sept. 3 rehab start after tearing the nail on his left middle finger. He won’t throw again until at least Sept. 7.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Edgar Olmos

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero