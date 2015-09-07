Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Five games, five wins, and suddenly the Seattle Mariners are making noise in the playoff race.

The Mariners capped a 7-3 road trip with a 3-2 victory Sunday against the Oakland A‘s, sweeping the three-game series with their season-high fifth consecutive victory.

The Mariners moved within six games of Texas for the American League’s second wild-card spot, and Seattle opens a four-game series against the Rangers on Monday at Safeco Field.

“We’re playing extremely hard,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We’re getting timely hitting. The guys are doing a good job, but we got a long ways to go.”

The Mariners have underachieved for much of the season, but they finally are playing the way they expected to from the outset.

“This is a good group of guys in here,” Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager said. “We have a lot of players that have a lot of talent. We didn’t play as well as we’d like to at the beginning, but the confidence in each other never wavered.”

The Rangers have seven wins in their past 10 games, but they will come to Safeco on the heels of a 7-0 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Angels.

“Every game’s a big game,” Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing at this point. Knowing that they’re ahead of us, does it add something? Maybe. But it’s not like we’re going to try to win more. We just got to do what we got to do, play loose, play relaxed, have fun and see what happens.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-71

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 11-9, 3.27 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-7, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (7-3) gave up one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings Sunday in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. Iwakuma’s scheduled start was pushed back two days, giving him more time to rest and prepare. He struck out three, walked one and gave up a solo home run in the seventh inning to A’s DH Billy Butler.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday in a 3-2 victory against Oakland, earning his 10th save of the season. He is 8-for-8 in save chances over his past eight appearances, and he has an 11 2/3-inning scoreless streak over 10 appearances.

--CF Shawn O‘Malley went 1-for-2 with a walk Sunday in Seattle’s 3-2 victory against Oakland. The rookie is batting .750 (6-for-8) and has reached base in 10 of 12 plate appearances since being called up Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma.

--3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday, going 1-for-2 in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. He walked and drove in a run. Seager is batting .500 (18-for-36) during his streak.

--RF Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) missed a third consecutive game. Cruz was injured Wednesday at Houston. “Better than he was yesterday,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Sunday. “He hit yesterday. He’s doing some drills now. He’s getting better. My hope is to have him for the Texas series. We’ll see.” The Mariners open a four-game series against the Rangers on Monday at Safeco Field.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez (strained groin) sat out for the second game in a row Sunday against Oakland. Gutierrez was injured Friday night, leaving that game after the top of the second inning. Gutierrez rode an exercise back Sunday but did not take batting practice. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Lucas Luetge was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. He is 3-2 with two saves and a 5.23 ERA in 30 games (one start) for Tacoma this year. He made only one major league appearance this season, throwing 2 1/3 shutout innings against the Twins on April 25.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to command both sides, up and down. I took advantage of the two days off. Overall, it worked out well.” -- RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who pitched the Mariners to a 3-2 win over the A’s on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Franklin Gutierrez (tightness in right groin) left the Sept. 4 game. He did not play Sept. 5-6, and he is day-to-day.

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-6. He is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. He left his Sept. 3 rehab start after tearing the nail on his left middle finger, and he was shut down for at least a few days.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Edgar Olmos

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero