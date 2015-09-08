Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- With a suddenly hot offense, a revamped bullpen and a patchwork rotation, the Mariners were finally finding the recipe for success heading into Monday’s game against the Rangers.

Those elements did their part Monday afternoon, but Seattle’s base running took the holiday off.

A pair of botched steals cost the Mariners in the first inning, while Brad Miller’s one-out triple in the fifth went for naught when the center fielder got caught in a rundown on a ground ball on the next at-bat.

“That’s something that’s plagued us this year,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of the Mariners’ issues on the base paths. “It’s something that we’ve worked on, something that we’ve talked about, and it’s very frustrating.”

The Mariners’ newfound offense got off to another good start with a pair of singles wrapped around a Kyle Seager walk in Monday’s first inning, but Seattle couldn’t get a run across the plate because both Seager and leadoff hitter Ketel Marte got caught stealing.

Four innings later, with the score still tied 0-0, Seattle had another golden opportunity when Miller tripled to left-center field with one out. But when catcher John Hicks, the next batter, grounded to shortstop, Miller leaned too far off third base and got caught in a rundown. He was eventually tagged out, and the Mariners put up another zero before Texas finally broke the tie with a two-run single in the top of the seventh.

Those turned out to be the only scoring chances for a Seattle team that saw its five-game winning streak snapped with a 3-0 loss to the Rangers on Monday.

“We’ve been playing good baseball,” McClendon said. “We’ll bounce back from this. No one’s pulled a curtain on us yet.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-1, 3.89 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 10-7, 4.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Edgar Olmos was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Sunday’s game. Olmos had been moved into the rotation for his past three appearances, and he got roughed up his last time out. Seattle still hasn’t named a starter to fill his scheduled start Wednesday.

--RF Nelson Cruz (strained quad) was out of the lineup for the fourth game in a row Monday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that he might be available to pinch-hit, but Cruz did not play in the game. “We’re hopeful for tomorrow,” McClendon said after Monday’s loss to Texas.

--2B Robinson Cano was at second base after serving as DH on Sunday. Cano has been nursing a strained abdominal muscle.

--RHP Danny Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A on Monday, adding a fresh arm to the Mariners’ bullpen. Farquhar has struggled this season, resulting in three stints at Tacoma. Farquhar came on to pitch Monday’s ninth inning and allowed only one baserunner.

--LF Shawn O‘Malley added another hit, his seventh in 10 at-bats since making his Mariners debut last week, and made a sliding catch in the outfield Monday. O‘Malley has at least one hit in each of his four games since being called up from Triple-A.

--C Mike Zunino has likely played his last game with the Mariners this season. The Seattle Times reported Monday that Zunino, who started 101 games this year before getting optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, is unlikely to be recalled before the end of the season. The Times reported that when the Triple-A season ends, Zunino’s next stop is likely to be the Arizona instructional league.

--LHP Roenis Elias had one of his best starts of the season through five innings Monday, but he fell apart in the sixth. After allowing just two hits through the fifth, Elias got touched up for three hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two runs in the sixth inning of a 3-0 loss to Texas. Over 5 1/3 innings, during which he threw 102 pitches, Elias allowed two runs off five hits. His last win came on June 19.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen came one wild pitch short of a record when he threw three of them in Monday’s seventh inning. Rasmussen’s three wild pitches in an inning matched the most by an American League pitcher since Seattle’s R.A. Dickey threw four in an inning in 2008. While it isn’t in the record books, Rick Ankiel of the Cardinals threw five wild pitches in one inning of a memorable playoff game in 2000.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make his 28th start of the season Tuesday night, and he’s already thrown 159 2/3 innings this season -- his highest career total at any level. The Mariners are monitoring his innings, but a limited rotation leaves manager Lloyd McClendon with few options in terms of easing up Walker’s workload. The 22-year-old starter, who is in his first full season with the Mariners, has been the organization’s top prospect for each of the past two seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been playing good baseball. We’ll bounce back from this. Nobody’s pulled a curtain on us yet.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after the shutout loss to Texas Monday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Franklin Gutierrez (tightness in right groin) left the Sept. 4 game. He did not play Sept. 5-7, and he is day-to-day.

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-7. He is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. He left his Sept. 3 rehab start after tearing the nail on his left middle finger, and he was shut down for at least a few days.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero