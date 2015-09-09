Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The innings have been piling up on 23-year-old rookie Taijuan Walker, and after he hit the wall by allowing three home runs in three innings Tuesday night, the question now is how many more he’ll pitch this season.

The Mariners were already looking to cut down on Walker’s workload down the stretch, and his latest outing -- five earned runs off six hits over three innings in a 9-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday -- only provided more fodder for the argument to give the young fire-baller a rest.

Manager Lloyd McClendon was having none of it after a Walker performance that the manager summed up as “a clunker.”

“He’ll make his next start,” McClendon said.

Part of the issue with shutting down Walker is finding an alternative. Seattle is already woefully thin on starting pitchers, with left-hander James Paxton toiling on the disabled list and the bullpen having already been tapped for Vidal Nuno and Edgar Olmos to make spot starts.

Paxton told reporters before Tuesday’s game that he hopes to return to the rotation Sunday, which would put him in line to take Walker’s next turn in the rotation. But McClendon said that, despite a career-high 162 2/3 innings this season, Walker will remain in the rotation.

“Today had nothing to do with innings,” McClendon said late Tuesday night. “A bad outing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 2-4, 4.07 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-2, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF James Jones was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Jones has had two previous stints with the Mariners this season, going 0-for-12 with six strikeouts.

--1B/DH Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Montero, once considered a cornerstone of the Mariners’ future, may be in his final stretch with the team. The 25-year-old converted catcher has hit .246 while playing parts of four seasons with the Mariners.

--C Steven Baron was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. The 24-year-old catcher, once considered a prospect within the organization, will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.

--RHP J.C. Ramirez was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, then he made his Mariners debut in the fourth inning. He threw two scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit. Ramirez, who was acquired from Arizona in the Mark Trumbo trade six weeks ago, was 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA with Tacoma. He adds another arm to the Seattle bullpen.

--LHP Charlie Furbush was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. While Furbush could be eligible to come off the DL, in theory, he recently had an MRI that showed a small tear in his rotator cuff and is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RF Nelson Cruz (strained quad) was out of the lineup for the fifth game in a row Tuesday. Cruz was available to pinch-hit but didn’t come out of the dugout.

--C Mike Zunino was not among the Tuesday call-ups, which came as a slight surprise considering he spent five months as the Mariners’ starting catcher this season. The former first-round pick is undergoing a swing overhaul as he tries to spark offense into a bat that hit just .174 in 112 games this season and has a career batting average of .193.

--3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning single. Seager went 1-for-4 and is hitting .465 (20-for-43) during the streak.

--LHP Vidal Nuno is the likely starter for Wednesday’s game against the Rangers, although Seattle has TBA listed for the game. Nuno has made five starts this season, and 26 overall appearances with the Mariners, and could remain in the rotation for the rest of the season, especially if LHP James Paxton doesn’t ever come off the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today had nothing to do with innings. It was a bad outing.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, of RHP Taijuan Walker, whose season total for innings reached a career-high 162 2/3 in the loss to the Rangers Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He was transferred from to the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-8. He is day-to-day.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez (tightness in right groin) left the Sept. 4 game. He did not play Sept. 5-8, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. He left his Sept. 3 rehab start after tearing the nail on his left middle finger, and he was shut down for at least a few days.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

1B/DH Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones