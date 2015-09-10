Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Vidal Nuno was mostly seen as an afterthought in the June trade that brought Mark Trumbo from the Diamondbacks in exchange for catcher Welington Castillo and reliever Dominic Leone. But the 28-year-old left-hander has proven to be invaluable to the Mariners, and on Wednesday night, he played a pretty big role in the American League West pennant race.

With the Texas Rangers heading into the day with a chance to move into a first-place tie, Nuno silenced that possibility with one of the finest starts of his career in a 6-0 win. He threw seven shutout innings of one-hit ball, struck out a career-high 10, and also snapped a winless streak that stretched all the way back to last June.

Nuno, who opened this season with Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate in Reno, had lost 11 consecutive decisions and was winless in 20 straight starts, and 44 consecutive appearances, before beating the Rangers on Wednesday night.

“He is so valuable to this ball club with his ability to swing,” manager Lloyd McClendon said, referring to Nuno being able to work as a starter and reliever. “He really shouldn’t have had this much success today. I can’t think of a better performance.”

Nuno’s journey to the starting mound of a big September game -- as far as the Rangers were concerned, anyway -- had plenty of detours. He moved up from the minors in early May, made three appearances with the Diamondbacks, then quietly got dealt to Seattle in the June trade. An injury to Mariners left-handed reliever Charlie Furbush helped give Nuno an important role in the bullpen, while trades, injuries and ineffectiveness helped push him into the rotation.

Nuno was back in the bullpen at the beginning of September, and he wasn’t even named as the Wednesday starter until Tuesday afternoon, then he turned in the best start of his career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-73

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-1, 2.37 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 16-8, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kyle Seager found an interesting way to extend his hitting streak to 12 games Wednesday night. His first-inning bunt down the third-base line resulted in a single when Texas 3B Adrian Beltre got out of the way, hoping the ball would go foul. It rolled all the way to the bag, bouncing in the air about the time Seager reached first safely. He added three more hits, including a third-inning homer, during the 4-for-4 performance. During the 12-game streak, Seager has gone 24-for-47 (.511).

--1B Mark Trumbo went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in Wednesday’s win over Texas. Trumbo has hit safely in 11 straight games, the longest streak of his career, and is hitting .364 (16-for-44) during that stretch.

--C Steven Baron made his major-league debut on Wednesday. The 24-year-old rookie went 0-for-4 while grounding into a pair of double plays.

--RF Nelson Cruz (strained quad) was out of the lineup for the sixth game in a row. The former Ranger has not played in the Texas series, but manager Lloyd McClendon said he could be in the lineup Thursday.

--RHP Felix Hernandez has bounced back from a rough August stretch with back-to-back solid starts. The 29-year-old ace was beginning to show signs of fatigue before getting back into form with a pair of eight-inning outings. His season ERA swelled from 2.69 to 3.74 from late July to late August but has since settled down at 3.65. He’s been uncharacteristically good against the Rangers this season (3-0, 2.18 ERA) as he heads into a scheduled Thursday start versus Texas.

--LHP James Paxton (15-day disabled list, strained finger) could be in line to return to the rotation Sunday, but the Mariners are monitoring a torn fingernail before announcing him as the starter.

--OF Franklin Gutierrez (abdomen) continues to be out of action. Manager Lloyd McClendon said after Wednesday’s win that Gutierrez was likely to miss at least one more game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is so valuable to this ballclub with his ability to swing (between the rotation and the bullpen). He really shouldn’t have had this much success today. I can’t think of a better performance.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, of LHP Vidal Nuno, who threw seven shutout innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 10 in the win over the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-9. Manager Lloyd McClendon said he could be back in the lineup Sept. 10.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez (abdomen, tightness in right groin) left the Sept. 4 game. He did not play Sept. 5-9, and he is day-to-day. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Sept. 9 that Gutierrez was likely to miss at least one more game.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. He left his Sept. 3 rehab start after tearing the nail on his left middle finger, and he was shut down for at least a few days. He could be in line to return to the rotation Sept. 13.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones