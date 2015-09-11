Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Felix Hernandez went through such a rough stretch in late July and the first half of August that the thought of him contending for another Cy Young Award seemed preposterous.

His chances aren’t dead yet.

While Houston’s Dallas Keuchel, Oakland’s Sonny Gray and recent Toronto acquisition David Price lead a long list of candidates without any single favorite, Hernandez has quietly pitched his way back into contention.

His eight innings of shutout ball in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Texas led to Hernandez matching Keuchel with 17 wins, the most in the American League. He also dropped his season ERA to 3.49, which ranked 14th in the league heading into Wednesday night’s action, and Hernandez was among the AL’s top 10 in innings and strikeouts.

Hernandez finished among the top 10 in Cy Young voting three years in a row and five times in the past six seasons. He won the 2010 award and finished second twice in that span.

His numbers this year are relatively close to what we’ve come to expect out of Hernandez, with the exception of ERA. Three of the worst outings of his career happened this season, resulting in performances that saw him give up eight, seven and 10 runs.

But he’s bounced back to, if nothing else, re-enter the Cy Young consideration. His past three starts, coming after Hernandez made a minor adjustment in his delivery, have seen the 29-year-old right-hander go 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA.

Thursday’s performance was one of his best all season, with Hernandez holding Texas to three hits over eight scoreless innings.

“I‘m not going to judge our offense based on this performance against him,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said afterward. “He can make any offense look that way.”

Hernandez has been particularly strong against the Rangers this season, going 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA over four starts. None of them were quite as dominating as what happened Thursday.

“He’s looked the best since I’ve been here,” teammate Nelson Cruz said. “... He looks in form.”

Maybe even in Cy Young form.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-73

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 6-5, 4.95 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 7-3, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton threw a bullpen session and appears likely to start Sunday’s game against the Rockies. Paxton hasn’t pitched in a major league game since late May, due to a strained finger in his pitching hand.

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained quad) was back in the lineup Thursday after sitting out the previous six games. Cruz singled in his first at-bat and hobbled to third on a Robinson Cano double before easily scoring on a Mark Trumbo. He went to hit his 40th home run of the season in the seventh. “Numbers are numbers,” said Cruz, who now has 40 homers in back-to-back years. The 40 he hit with Baltimore last season were a career high. “There are a lot of games left,” he said after Wednesday’s two-run shot.

--RHP Felix Hernandez matched Houston’s Dallas Keuchel with an AL-high 17 wins after throwing eight shutout innings in Thursday’s 5-0 win over the Rangers. Hernandez is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA over his past three starts and has now beaten Texas in all four of his starts against the Rangers this season.

--1B Mark Trumbo continues to pour on the offense. His two-run double in Thursday’s first inning gave Trumbo hits in five consecutive at-bats and seven of his last eight. Trumbo went 2-for-4 and now has a 12-game hitting streak (18-for-48, .375). He went 9-for-16 with a home run and five RBIs during the Texas series.

--3B Kyle Seager went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s win over Texas, ending his hitting streak at 12 games. Seager has gone hitless in back-to-back games only twice since the end of July.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to start against the Colorado on Friday, which would be his first career start versus the Rockies. They’re one of only five teams, including the Mariners, against whom Iwakuma has never pitched. He has eight career appearances, and two starts, against National League West teams -- posting a 7.36 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s looked the best since I’ve been here. He’s even got his curveball working. He looks in form.” -- Mariners RF Nelson Cruz, on RHP Felix Hernandez after a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-9. He was back in the lineup Sept. 10.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez (abdomen, tightness in right groin) left the Sept. 4 game. He did not play Sept. 5-10.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. He left his Sept. 3 rehab start after tearing the nail on his left middle finger, and he was shut down. He threw a bullpen session and appears likely to start Sept. 13.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones