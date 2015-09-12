Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The long-awaited return of left-handed starter James Paxton could take place this weekend, albeit probably too late to get the Seattle Mariners back into playoff contention.

Manager Lloyd McClendon said before Friday’s game that he is “trending toward Paxton” as Sunday’s starter in the series finale against Colorado. It would be the first start for the 26-year-old southpaw since May 28.

What was originally described as a minor strain to his left middle finger has kept Paxton out of action for the good part of 3 1/2 months. His rehab stint was delayed multiple times, then he tore a fingernail in his last start at Triple-A Tacoma.

Paxton had been the fastest rising of Seattle’s so-called “big three” pitching prospects, but injuries have held him back from being a full-time contributor. He made quite a debut as a late-season call-up in 2013 and was solid over 14 starts last season, but Paxton has yet to put it together over a full season. While fellow “big three” prospect Taijuan Walker is on the way to finishing off his first full year with the Mariners, and 2011 first-round pick Danny Hultzen has been unable to overcome shoulder problems, Paxton has been caught somewhere in between.

About this time last year, McClendon said of Paxton: “I think this kid has greatness written all over him. He just needs to stay healthy.”

Now 26 and with just 27 major league starts under his belt, Paxton still has a lot to prove.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 3-2, 4.65 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-8, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list -- finally -- in time to make Sunday’s start against Colorado. The young southpaw has been out since late May, originally with a strained finger but also due to a series of minor maladies that plagued him during his rehab. Paxton has not officially been named starter for Sunday’s game, but manager Lloyd McClendon said Friday afternoon that he is “trending” toward giving Paxton the start.

--3B Kyle Seager hit his 24th home run of the season Friday night, leaving him one short of his career high achieved last year.

--DH Nelson Cruz couldn’t follow up on his heroic performance of Thursday night. After returning to the lineup to hit his 40thhome run of the season one day earlier, Cruz went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a groundout into a double play Friday. He was in the on-deck circle when teammate Kyle Seager struck out with two runners on base to end Friday’s 4-2 loss to Colorado.

--CF James Jones got his second start of the season as leadoff hitter, and the September call-up made some noise at the top of Seattle’s order on Friday. Jones doubled in the third inning and had a leadoff walk in the sixth -- only to get stranded in both frames. He went 1-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth.

--1B Mark Trumbo went 0-for-3 Friday night, putting an end to his 12-game hitting streak. Trumbo hit .375 (18-for-48) during the streak.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma pitched six great innings Friday night before falling apart in the seventh. He had allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings, then Colorado used five consecutive one-out hits to take a 3-0 lead in the seventh. Over 6 1/3 innings, Iwakuma gave up eight hits and three runs while striking out six. He also served up his 16th home run -- a three-run shot by Colorado rookie call-up Dustin Garneau -- in 16 starts this season.

--LHP Roenis Elias will be seeking his first win since June 19 when he takes the mound Saturday night. The 27-year-old starter has been in and out of Seattle’s rotation and has gone 0-4 over his past six starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the guys at the plate we wanted. We just couldn’t get it done. That’s baseball.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after Friday’s loss.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-9. He was back in the lineup Sept. 10.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez (abdominal soreness, right groin tightness) left the Sept. 4 game. He did not play Sept. 5-11, but is expected to play Sept. 12.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. He left his Sept. 3 rehab start after tearing the nail on his left middle finger, and he was shut down. He threw a bullpen session and appears likely to start Sept. 13.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones