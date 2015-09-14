Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH
SEATTLE -- The return of left-handed starter James Paxton was a short one Sunday afternoon, but the Seattle Mariners were glad to have him back on the mound.
Paxton has been plagued by lingering injuries over his first two seasons, but the Mariners are still counting on the 26-year-old southpaw to be a big part of their future. He provided some reminders of how talented he is early in Sunday’s game, striking out three of the first five batters he faced, but Paxton eventually tired and was pulled after just 66 pitches.
“I imagined he would be somewhat rusty,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “His pitch count got to him pretty quick, and we had to go out and get him. ... The ball came out real well. For a guy who had 12 days off (since his last rehab start), the ball came out pretty good.”
Paxton allowed three runs, only two earned, off two hits and three walks over three innings. It was his first start since May 28, as a sore middle finger on his left hand eventually led to a stint on the 15-day disabled list. That DL stay lingered longer than anyone expected, so Sunday’s return was more like a sigh of relief than reason for celebration.
The emergence of left-handed rookie Mike Montgomery helped Seattle overcome the Paxton injury for the first two months, but McClendon admitted before Sunday’s game that losing his No. 2 starter so early in the year had an impact.
“The expectations for Paxton were such that we thought he was going to be a dominant guy,” McClendon said.
Those expectations haven’t faded, but the Mariners need to see a full season of health out of Paxton before they’re ready to anoint him as a big part of their future again.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 13-10, 3.71 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 10-8, 4.70 ERA)
--LHP James Paxton made his first start since May 28 on Sunday, but he lasted only three-plus innings. Paxton threw 66 pitches, allowing three runs (two earned) while walking three and notching four strikeouts. Paxton was solid early but started to lose his control in the fourth. Before the game, the Mariners activated him from the disabled list after his recovery from a strained left middle finger.
--CF Brad Miller was a last-minute scratch because of neck spasms. James Jones replaced him in the lineup and went 0-for-3.
--3B Kyle Seager committed a costly error in the fourth inning Sunday, when his off-target throw to home plate with the bases loaded brought in a pair of runs. Seager cleanly fielded a ground ball from Colorado’s Dustin Garneau in the infield grass, but his throw to C Steven Baron was wide of home plate, allowing the Rockies to take a 3-0 lead.
--SS Ketel Marte stole two bases in the fourth inning Sunday, leading to Seattle’s first run of the game. Marte has seven stolen bases since his July 31 debut.
--LHP Vidal Nuno made a relief appearance Sunday, four days after throwing seven shutout innings as a starter in a win over Texas. Nuno came on in the seventh inning Sunday against Colorado and got the only two batters he faced to ground into fielder’s choice outs.
--RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against the Angels, and there is a chance it could be his final outing of the season. Walker came into the season with an innings limit of somewhere north of 150 and already is at 162 2/3. However, manager Lloyd McClendon said the team has not yet decided whether to give Walker another start, adding: “Theoretically, we could probably take him to 180, 185 (innings). We’ll see what our eyes tell us.”
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I would say that’s probably one of the top 10 plays of the year. From where he came to where he got to, and then to make the throw to first.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, on a catch made by Rockies LF Brandon Barnes to rob extra bases from 3B Kyle Seager in the Mariners’ 3-2 loss Sunday
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT
--CF Brad Miller (neck spasms) did not play Sept. 13.
--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29. He threw off flat ground July 26-27. He threw a simulated game Aug. 18. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. He left his Sept. 3 rehab start after tearing the nail on his left middle finger, and he was shut down. He was activated Sept. 13.
--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.
RHP Felix Hernandez
RHP Taijuan Walker
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma
LHP Roenis Elias
LHP James Paxton
RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)
LHP Joe Beimel
RHP Carson Smith
LHP David Rollins
LHP Vidal Nuno
LHP Rob Rasumussen
RHP Logan Kensing
RHP J.C. Ramirez
RHP Mayckol Guaipe
RHP Jose Ramirez
RHP Tony Zych
RHP Danny Farquhar
Jesus Sucre
John Hicks
Steven Baron
1B Logan Morrison
2B Robinson Cano
SS Ketel Marte
3B Kyle Seager
INF Shawn O‘Malley
INF Jesus Montero
LF Franklin Gutierrez
CF Brad Miller
RF Nelson Cruz
DH Mark Trumbo
OF Seth Smith
OF Stefen Romero
OF James Jones