Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- As the innings continue to pile up, 23-year-old starter Taijuan Walker gets closer and closer to throwing his final pitch of the 2015 season.

If it came on Monday night, Walker capped off a mediocre rookie season with one of his finest outings.

Walker, who has long been considered the top prospect in the Mariners’ organization, allowed just one run on four hits over seven innings on Monday night. The performance put his season innings count at 169 2/3, which might be enough that Seattle decides to shut him down and protect the hard-throwing arm.

A more likely scenario is that Walker gets skipped in the rotation, as the Mariners have two off days in the next week.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Walker said after his latest outing. “All I know is to just get ready for my next start. Whenever they tell me I‘m done, I’ll be done. But as of right now, I‘m planning on pitching the whole year.”

Manager Lloyd McClendon said over the weekend that the evaluation would be more based on eyesight than a page of statistics. He added that Walker could “theoretically” pitch up to 185 innings this season but was quick to couch that comment by saying that any sign of arm fatigue would signal the end.

Walker gave no such signs Monday, when his arm looked as live as ever. After getting roughed up by the Rangers in his previous start, Walker bounced back to pitch one of his best outings of the season.

“You try to eliminate as many bad starts as you can,” he said. “It’s all how you come back the next start after a bad one, and I thought I was pretty good today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-2, 5.66 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 17-8, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Seth Smith drove in three of Seattle’s first four runs with a two-run homer and an RBI double over the first seven innings. He went 2-for-5 in the 10-1 win over the Angels.

--UT Brad Miller (neck spasms) was not in the lineup Monday, but he came on to pinch-run in the seventh and stayed in the game as a replacement for 2B Robinson Cano in the eighth and ninth.

--CF Shawn O‘Malley took a ball off his left temple in Monday’s second inning, momentarily leaving him in the dirt. O‘Malley was trying to get back to second base when Angels C Carlos Perez made an attempt to catch him leaning, and Perez’s throw hit him in the side of the head as O‘Malley made a head-first slide. A team trainer came out to check on O‘Malley, who was able to stay in the game.

--RHP Taijuan Walker may have made his final start of the 2015 season Monday night, and he made it a good one. The 23-year-old starter allowed one run off four hits over seven innings, with seven strikeouts. He has now thrown 169 2/3 innings this season and could be shut down -- or, at least, have a start skipped -- as the Mariners try to protect their top prospect’s arm.

--2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored before being lifted for a pinch runner in Monday’s seventh inning. Pinch runner Stefen Romero also came around to score in the six-run seventh.

--RHP Felix Hernandez enters his scheduled Tuesday start with a three-game winning streak. Hernandez has gone eight innings in each of those starts, allowing five runs over 24 innings (1.88 ERA). Hernandez has dominated the Angels this season, having gone 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA over four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You try to eliminate as many bad starts as you can. It’s all how you come back the next start after a bad one, and I thought I was pretty good today.” -- RHP Taijuan Walker, who allowed just one run on four hits over seven innings Monday after giving up six runs over three innings in a loss to Texas his last time out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Brad Miller (neck spasms) returned to action Sept. 14, when he came on as a pinch-runner and played the final two innings at second base. Miller was a late scratch for the Sept. 13.

--CF Shawn O‘Malley (head) took a throw to the side of his head Sept. 14, but he was able to stay in the game.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Vidal Nuno

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones