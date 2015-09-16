Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- While Felix Hernandez’s quest for his first career 20-win season probably came to a screeching halt Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners took a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels that served as a reminder of what a wasted season this became.

Hernandez (17-9) has a remote chance to win 20 games for the first time in his career, while slugger Nelson Cruz continues to pile home runs onto his career-high total. The Mariners conceivably could have a 20-game winner and a 45-homer slugger during a season in which they never got close to contending for a division title.

Talent came and went for the Mariners in the past. The franchise had Randy Johnson, Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez in their prime, not to mention a young Alex Rodriguez, and yet remains one of only two organizations never to make a World Series appearance.

During Hernandez’s tenure, the Mariners have yet to make a postseason appearance; if the Toronto Blue Jays get there this year, Seattle’s 14-year drought would be the longest in baseball.

Hernandez was in pretty good form, carrying a three-start winning streak into Tuesday’s game, but he gave up home runs to longtime nemeses David Murphy and Mike Trout to account for all four of the Angels’ runs.

“It’s a funny game,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said, “because I thought Felix had great stuff. He made two bad pitches, and those cost us the ballgame.”

Said the Angels’ Murphy: “We scored four runs on two pitches. If you’re going to beat a guy like (Hernandez), that’s how it’s going to happen. He’s not going to make very many mistakes, and when he does, you really need to make him pay.”

The Mariners also wasted another Cruz home run, his 42nd of the season. The last time a Seattle player had that many was when Ken Griffey Jr. erupted for an American League-best 48 in 1999. That Mariners team finished 16 games out of first, in third place in the AL West.

Seattle has had plenty of memorable individual performances over the years. Putting it all together for a postseason run ... well, that is a different story.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-10, 4.71 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 7-4, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker will skip his next start, manager Lloyd McClendon said Tuesday. McClendon added that he has not yet decided whether Walker will pitch again this season as the Mariners try to protect the healthy 23-year-old’s arm for the future. Walker has already thrown 169 2/3 innings this season, the most he has thrown at any level in his career.

--LHP Vidal Nuno will return to the rotation after making one appearance out of the bullpen over the weekend. Nuno is scheduled to start Saturday’s game in Texas. It would be his seventh start of the season.

--DH Nelson Cruz hit his 42nd home run of the season, the most by a Seattle player since Ken Griffey Jr. led the American League with 48 in 1999. Alex Rodriguez had 41 home runs for Seattle in 2000.

--RF Seth Smith found a unique way to score in the fourth inning Tuesday, using his hustle to come around from first base on a Franklin Gutierrez base hit. On what appeared to be a hit-and-run, Gutierrez singled into the gap in left-center field, and Smith surprised the Angels by rounding third base. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar, the cutoff man, threw to second base instead of to home, allowing Smith to slide in uncontested.

--LF Franklin Gutierrez hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 10th since Aug. 5, on Tuesday night. Gutierrez has been limited by an intestinal issue that forces him to sit out at least one out of every three games. With 10 home runs over 79 at-bats in August and September, Gutierrez has made the Mariners dream about what kind of production he might provide over a full season if healthy.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is healthy and pitching every five days, which is the first step toward the free-agent-to-be getting paid this offseason. Iwakuma is one of the second-tier starters who are set to become free agents, and he could do something to help himself with a strong close to the season. Iwakuma is scheduled to start in Wednesday’s series finale, which would be his 17th start of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months with a strained lat muscle.

--CF Shawn O‘Malley was not in the lineup Tuesday after taking a thrown ball to the temple in Monday’s win. He came on to pinch-hit in the ninth Tuesday and struck out to end the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought (Angels RHP Nick Tropeano) was a good matchup for us. I thought we could score some runs on him, but it didn’t happen.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after Tropeano outdueled Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez in Los Angeles’ 4-3 win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Brad Miller (neck spasms) did not play Sept. 13. He returned to action as a reserve Sept. 14, and he was back in the starting lineup Sept. 15.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones