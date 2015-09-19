Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nelson Cruz appears to be closer to returning to the outfield, though it likely won’t be during the three-game series that began Friday at Texas.

“I‘m not sure we’ll see him in the outfield here,” Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We’re hoping for Kansas City.”

After an off day Monday, the Mariners open a three-game set Tuesday at Kansas City. McClendon added that Cruz isn’t currently running well enough to play in the field.

Cruz has been limited to designated hitter duty since straining his quadriceps Sept. 2 while running the bases in Houston. He missed six games before returning to the lineup at DH.

Nelson, in the top 10 in the AL in every major offensive category, went 1-3 Friday in the 3-1 victory against his former club. His sinking liner to center in the eighth gave Cruz 167 hits for the season, setting a new career high. He had 166 for Baltimore last season.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-76

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-2, 3.21 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 9-8, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno is scheduled to make his 29th appearance with Seattle this season and seventh start Saturday at Texas. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA (20 ER, 56.0 IP) in 28 games with the Mariners and overall is 1-3, 2.94 ERA (23 ER, 69.2 IP) in 31 games/six starts with the Mariners/D-backs. Nuno allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over Texas on Sept. 9 at Safeco Field.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is getting skipped in his next start and could be shut down for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old is remaining ready to pitch, but with Seattle essentially out of the playoff race, the club could take the cautious route. Walker has pitched a career-high 169 2/3 innings this season after logging 120 1/3 during an injury-plagued 2014.

--SS Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 Friday with two doubles and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to seven games at .370 (10-27), matching his career high. He also hit in seven straight from Aug. 14-21. Marte has his second career game with two doubles and third with multiple extra-base hits.

--3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 Friday with an RBI against Texas. He is batting .397 (31-78) in his last 20 games beginning Aug. 28 and is hitting .373 (22-59) in September. Seager is a career .348 (56-161) in 41 career games at Globe Life Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re trending the way we’re trending because of our offense and our bullpen.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after a win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones