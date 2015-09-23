Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Felix Hernandez vowed Tuesday he will make his next start.

Hernandez left his Sunday start after 5 2/3 innings with stiffness in his right elbow.

“It ain’t happening,” Hernandez said of missing a start.

Hernandez, who is 18-9 with a 3.54 ERA, could start Friday or Saturday against the Angels.

“Whatever (day) he (manager Lloyd McClendon) says, I’ll be ready,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez played catch with Roenis Elias before the game.

McClendon said Hernandez is on line to start at Los Angeles, “as we speak, yes, yes.”

“He’ll do his normal routine,” McClendon said. “He will throw. If he’s ready to go, he’ll go, and if he’s not then he won’t go. It’s like a fly ball to centerfield; you get out there and catch it. If you miss it you go pick it up and throw it back in.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-77

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenie Elias, 5-8, 4.07 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 12-8 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-3 with two home runs, his career 15th multi-homer game and the second this season. He is one hit shy of 2,000.

--1B Logan Morrison was not with the team, but with his wife for the birth of their first child, a daughter, born Tuesday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said, he “would imagine” Morrison would miss a couple of days. Morrison grew up in Kansas City suburbs and went to Maple Woods Community College, the same school as Albert Pujols.

--1B Jesus Montero replaced Logan Morrison, making his 21st start at first base. Montero went 2-for-5 with a home run. He is hitting .500, 12-for-24, in six games at Kansas City.

--RF/DH Nelson Cruz will likely be restricted to designated hitter duties for the remainder of the season. He missed six games in September with a right quad strain. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said it “might be” April before Cruz returns to the outfield. “I would think so,” McClendon said. McClendon has started 80 games in the outfield this season.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma struck out a season best 10 Royals in seven scoreless innings. He is 7-2 since coming off the disabled list in July. “He’s throwing the ball extremely well,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been pretty good lately. We’re doing the little things; we’re doing our job. We’re hitting guys over and getting the runs in.” -- Seattle 2B Robinson Cano, after a win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore right elbow) left his Sept. 20 start due to the ailment. He is not expected to miss his next scheduled start.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones