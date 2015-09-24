Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brad Miller is versatile to say the least.

Manager Lloyd McClendon had Miller in center field Wednesday against the Royals, his 13th start in center. He has also started nine games in left and one in right.

“The more you get out there, the more comfortable you’re going to be,” McClendon said. “It’s still an unfinished product. There’s a lot of work to be done, but he’s doing OK out there.”

Miller, a Mariners’ 2011 second-round pick out of Clemson, has also started 83 games at shortstop, five at third base, one at third base and was the designated hitter in six games.

“For me, his legs work better in the outfield than they do on the infield,” McClendon said. “We call him chicken man; they go all over the place. There’s more room for him to move out there than on the dirt.”

Miller, who hit his 10th home run Tuesday to match his season high, is hitting .254 after a .221 average last year. McClendon said he appears more comfortable at the plate.

”Just his actions; the way he moves,“ McClendon said. ”On the swing of the bat, when you’re uncomfortable and you’re unsure, your first movement is back. He doesn’t do that a lot anymore. He’s starting to get comfortable in there.

”I think he’s trying to stay on the ball a little bit more. He showed his power last night. I think that’s a career high in homers. It was absent for a while there. It was nice to see him do that in the game (Tuesday).

“I think he’s getting better and better. In that respect he’s still an unfinished product, too. He’s getting better in all categories.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 3-4, 3.70 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 9-12, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano’s two-out single in the eighth was his career 2,000th hit. “I feel blessed,” Cano said. “I‘m thankful that I have this year that I feel healthy. Like I said, it doesn’t mean too much because we were losing. Winning would have been better. I would be dancing.” Cano also got his 1,000th hit off the Royals in July 2010.

--SS Ketel Marte had three hits and drove in two runs with a fifth-inning triple. He stretched his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games and raised his average to .298 in 47 games.

--RHP Felix Hernandez will start Saturday, instead of Friday, giving his tender elbow an extra day of rest. The Mariners’ notes had Hernandez starting Friday against the Angels. “I made a mistake,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He was Saturday all the time.” Hernandez left his Sunday start in the sixth inning with elbow tightness. McClendon said he does not know “yet” who will start Friday.

--1B Logan Morrison rejoined the club Wednesday after being away Tuesday, when his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in Seattle. Morrison said he caught a 4:30 p.m. flight and arrived at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City. “Not much (sleep),” Morrison said. “Came out of the hospital couch thing. It wasn’t really comfortable, but whatever. I‘m here now. It’s a pretty crazy feeling to hold your daughter for the first time. Everybody was telling me ‘you’re going to be over the moon, I can’t even tell you the feeling you’re going to get’ and they were right. I thought hitting homers was the coolest thing but that ... that’s a little cooler.” He was not in the lineup as Mark Trumbo started at first, but came in in the eighth as a defensive replacement.

--LHP James Paxton will make his third start Thursday since coming off the disabled list. He recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings on Sept. 24, 2013 in his lone start against the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lead, going into the ninth, we had an opportunity to win. I wasn’t thinking about getting runs off their bullpen. I really wasn‘t.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Royals came from behind to top Seattle 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore right elbow) left his Sept. 20 start due to the ailment. He will start Sept. 26.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones