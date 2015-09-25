Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Taijuan Walker’s next start for the Seattle Mariners will probably be in April.

Manager Lloyd McClendon opted to shut down Walker, a 23-year-old right-hander, for the remainder of the season.

“I weighed a lot of things,” McClendon said. “Insuring that he’s healthy and goes into next season feeling good about what he’s accomplished this year. I weighed a lot of things and that outweighed everything else. His health was the most important thing.”

Walker is 11-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 29 starts, throwing 169 2/3 innings. Walker, a 2010 supplemental first-round pick, was on the disabled from March 29-June 10, 2014 with a shoulder impingement.

“It just makes all the sense in the world,” McClendon said shutdown Walker. “ To run him out there at this juncture of the season, to me, is not a win-win for nobody involved, so the best thing to do is to make sure that he’s healthy going into next season. He’s built to go 200-plus next year, and we’ll leave it at that.”

Walker went 1-5 with a 7.33 ERA in his first nine starts, but went 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA in June. He was 4-1 after All-Star break.

“He had a great run, a lot of growing pains,” McClendon said. “He did OK. He’s got tremendous stuff. He’s had some success and he’s tasted it. I believe he wants more.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-79

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-3, 3.64 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 14-11, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton left after only 33 pitches and in the second inning with a broken finger nail. He also had to leave a start with Triple-A Tacoma with the same thing. “In Tacoma I probably stayed in a little longer and it got a little worse than it is right now,” Morrison said. “I‘m frustrated. It’s hard. I want to be out there pitching and stuff like this keeps on happening. I just have to keep on going, come out the other side and just deal with it.”

--1B Logan Morrison opened the ninth with his 17th home run into the Mariners’ bullpen in the 10-4 loss to the Royals. “It’s cool, but it’s kind of insignificant in the scheme of things,” Morrison said. “Personally, it was a good swing on a good pitch to hit. If it’s early in the game with somebody on base when I could have done that, it could have been a different story.”

--LHP Vidal Nuno will make his eighth start and 30th appearance Friday against the Angels. He is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA in seven Seattle starts after being acquired in a June 3 trade from the Diamondbacks. Manager Lloyd McClendon said he anticipate Nuno would remain in the rotation for the remainder of the season.

--SS Ketel Marte opened the game with a bunt single. That extended his hitting streak to a dozen games. He is hitting .395 during the streak with five doubles, two triples and six RBIs. He also walked and has reached bases two or more times in 10 straight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m frustrated. It’s hard. I want to be out there pitching and stuff like this keeps on happening. I just have to keep on going, come out the other side and just deal with it.” -- Mariners LHP James Paxton, after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (broken nail on his middle finger) left his start Sept. 24. It is unknown whether he will make his next start.

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore right elbow) left his Sept. 20 start due to the ailment. He will start Sept. 26.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones