Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Amid all his awards and accomplishments, Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez has yet to achieve one benchmark of single-season excellence: a 20-win season.

“That’s what every pitcher wants, winning 20 games,” Hernandez said after earning his 18th victory Sunday against the Texas Rangers.

Yet the right-hander has no margin for error if he wishes to reach that goal this year. Hernandez will start Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, then is scheduled to pitch in the season’s final series next weekend against the Oakland Athletics.

Regardless of whether he amasses 20 wins this year, Hernandez has solidified his place in Mariners’ history. The right-hander needs two more wins to tie Jamie Moyer for the most all-time in club history. Hernandez already established the Mariners’ career records for innings pitched and starts -- and needs only 26 strikeouts to surpass Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.

In addition, Hernandez won the American League’s Cy Young Award in 2010, twice compiled the league’s lowest earned-run average, made six All-Star teams and pitched a perfect game in 2012.

Hernandez earned as many as 19 victories just once, in 2009, and he had to win his final five starts and seven of his last eight to get there. The right-hander registered his 19th win on the final day of that season.

RECORD: 74-80

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 18-9, 3.54 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 6-3, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Ketel Marte saw his 12-game hitting streak end Friday night. The 21-year-old Dominican went 0-for-5 and struck out twice in the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Marte’s hitting streak was the longest by a Mariners shortstop since 2007, when Yuniesky Betancourt hit in 20 successive games.

--RHP Taijuan Walker will no longer pitch this season after throwing 169 2/3 innings. Walker, 23, stayed on the disabled list for nearly 10 weeks last year because of right shoulder impingement. Walker ends the season with an 11-8 record and a 4.56 ERA. The right-hander ranks second on the club in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

--DH Nelson Cruz moved into a tie with the Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis for the most home runs in the major leagues Friday night. Cruz propelled a 97 mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels RHP Garrett Richards over the left-field fence for his 43rd homer of the season. Cruz, who finished 1-for-4 with a walk, reached 90 RBIs for the third time in the past four seasons. Cruz remains fifth in American League hitting with a .308 average.

--CF Brad Miller registered his 31st multi-hit game of the season Friday night. Miller went 2-for-2, walked and drove in a run during the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In his past 45 games, Miller is batting .309 (42-for-136) with nine doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

--3B Kyle Seager set a personal high for hits in a season Friday night. Seager lined a single to right-center field in the fifth inning for his 161st hit of the season. The third baseman amassed 160 hits in 2013, his second full season. Seager finished 2-for-5 and struck out once in the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

--1B Logan Morrison had two hits and drove in two runs during the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Morrison hit run-scoring singles in the second and eighth innings before finishing 2-for-4 with a strikeout. Morrison ranks fourth on the team with 53 RBIs.

--RHP Felix Hernandez seeks to match his career high in victories Saturday night when he faces the Los Angeles Angels. The American League’s Cy Young Award recipient in 2010 won 19 games in 2009. Hernandez needs two more not only to become a 20-game winner for the first time but also to tie Jamie Moyer for the most career victories in club history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had him in trouble all night. I thought we had real good at-bats and got his pitch count up. We really had opportunities to take the lead. We just couldn’t get the big hit to put us over the hump.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon on Los Angeles Angels RHP Garrett Richards, who allowed just two hits and two walks after allowing three runs in the first two innings as the Mariners suffered an 8-4 loss Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (broken left middle fingernail) left his Sept. 24 start. It was uncertain whether he would make his next start.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

