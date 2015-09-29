Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ search for a general manager is over. The team announced Jerry Dipoto was hired on Monday.

“Jerry impressed us at each step of the process,” said Seattle president Kevin Mather in a release. “He has a very unique skill set, having been a successful player in the majors, then moving into front offices with steadily increasing responsibilities.”

Dipoto was the general manager of the Los Angeles Angels until resigning on July 1 this year, and was most recently working as a special assistant for the Red Sox. Dipoto was a pitcher in the majors from 1993 to 2001, appearing in 390 games.

“I‘m honored to be joining the Mariners family,” Dipoto said in the release.

Dipoto replaces Jack Zduriencik, who was fired as general manager a month ago. Zduriencik had held the position for seven years, but the Mariners’ disappointing season led to the change.

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he met with Dipoto for about two hours Monday and was pleased with the discussion.

“It was great,” McClendon said. “He’s a very energetic, intelligent, dynamic, forward-thinking guy. I thought we hit it off pretty good. We had some honest discussions about a lot of things.”

However, when McClendon was asked if he expected to return next year, he was pragmatic.

“If you’re looking for security in this game, you’re in the wrong business,” McClendon said. “That’s me and every other manager.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-83

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 7-10, 3.66 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton (torn fingernail) is highly unlikely to start Wednesday, and is only “50-50” to pitch again this season, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.

--2B Robinson Cano singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the majors. This is his second 11-game streak of the season, with the other coming April 13-25.

--DH Nelson Cruz and 2B Robinson Cano have been battling muscle strains, but Lloyd McClendon said both would play during the Astros series since Houston is in a playoff chase. They may get some rest during the season-ending series against Oakland.

--OF Stefen Romero hasn’t played since running into the outfield wall on Sept. 23 at Kansas City. McClendon said he has a “serious contusion” and may not return this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The fact is, we only scored two runs. We’ve got to get our offense going.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after Seattle fell to the Astros Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (broken left middle fingernail) left his Sept. 24 start. He was still having trouble with the fingernail Sept. 28. Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said there’s a “50-50” chance Paxton pitches again this season.

--OF Stefen Romero (contusion on back) was injured Sept. 23 at Kansas City. Manager Lloyd McClendon wasn’t sure if Romero would return before season’s end.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery, but he is unlikely to return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones