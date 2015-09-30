Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Manager Lloyd McClendon announced over the weekend that he would put the Mariners’ best foot forward during this week’s series against the playoff-contending Houston Astros, and he proved it by making some shrewd substitutions Tuesday during Seattle’s 6-4 win.

His best foot might not be enough to obstruct the Astros on Wednesday, thanks to a lack of arms.

Left-handed starter James Paxton’s torn left middle fingernail, and an oversight on the 40-man roster, will force the Mariners to push a reliever into a starting role for Wednesday’s game, and McClendon is likely to use several pitchers just to make it through the night. It is not a perfect scenario, particularly with a contending team in town for a huge game in terms of the pennant race, but McClendon had very little choice.

Young starters Taijuan Walker and Mike Montgomery already were shut down due to innings limits, and the bullpen was tapped for a fill-in starter, lefty Vidal Nuno. The team didn’t add any extra starters during the Sept. 1 call-ups, even though Paxton has a history of health problems, and now the choices are few.

Among the current relievers who may start Wednesday night -- and pitch only two or three innings -- only left-handed veteran Joe Beimel has more than three career starts at the major league level. However, Beimel is 38 years old, and he hasn’t made a start since 2003. Closer Tom Wilhelmsen made two spot starts last season, but he finished off Tuesday night’s game by throwing 1 2/3 innings, earning his first win in four months.

Logan Kensing, who has three career starts, could be an option unless Seattle opts to give rookie right-hander Mayckol Guaipe or rookie left-hander David Rollins his first career start Wednesday.

On the day when the Mariners were introducing their next general manager, 47-year-old former Angels exec Jerry DiPoto, the lack of depth in the system was on full display.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-11, 2.97 ERA) at Mariners (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton was shut down for the remainder of the season and isn’t expected to pitch again until the Arizona Fall League. Manager Lloyd McClendon announced Tuesday that a torn left middle fingernail will cost Paxton his final scheduled start.

--RHP Carson Smith came in earlier than usual Tuesday night, when he opened the seventh inning in a 4-4 game. Smith, the Mariners’ setup man, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before closer Tom Wilhelmsen came on with one out in the eighth and ultimately earned the win.

--2B Robinson Cano hit his 20th home run of the season Tuesday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The home run tied the score 4-4 and gave Cano a 20-homer season for the sixth time in his career. Cano had five consecutive 20-home run seasons before hitting just 14 in his first year as a Mariner in 2014.

--CF Shawn O‘Malley came through again for the Mariners with a tiebreaking, two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. The hit lead Seattle to a 6-4 win over Houston. The rookie is batting .297 this season.

--RHP Mayckol Guaipe may in line to make his first major league start Wednesday; if he does, it won’t last long. The Mariners plan on using a reliever to start the game against Houston and then go with a pitcher-by-committee system. Guaipe appears to be one of the top candidates to make the start, if for no other reason than his 35 career starts at the minor league level. Veteran LHP Joe Beimel is the only current reliever with more than three career starts in the big leagues (23), but the 38-year-old specialist seems unlikely to start Wednesday. RHP Tom Wilhelmsen started two games last season, but he pitched 1 2/3 innings Tuesday night in his closer role.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (torn left middle fingernail) left his Sept. 24 start, and he was shut down for the season Sept. 29.

--OF Stefen Romero (contusion on back) was injured Sept. 23, and he didn’t play Sept. 24-29. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP James Paxton

RHP Taijuan Walker

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones