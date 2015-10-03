Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Of all the leaks in the boat that sprung up unexpectedly on the Mariners’ ship this season, the one that may have brought the most water involved the bat of Robinson Cano. The All-Star second baseman took three months to find his hitting stroke, and by the time it came around, Seattle was so far back in the standings that the Mariners were already treading water.

On Friday, the team finally gave a medical reason that helped explain why Cano is on the verge of a sub-.300 for the first time since 2008. The Mariners announced that Cano will undergo Oct. 13 surgery for a sports hernia.

It’s an injury that dogged Cano for a good part of the season. He has spoken openly of some early-season abdominal pain, which seemed to be a factor in his .238 batting average through June 30. He finally found his stroke over the second half of the season and was hitting .286 after Friday night’s 4-2 loss to Oakland, but Cano has continued to battle sharp pain in his midsection for most of September and the first couple days of October.

He was able to play in Friday’s game and appears to be available for the final two games over the weekend, but it’s clear that the Robinson Cano that Seattle had for most of this season wasn’t the best Robinson Cano available. He’s found his stroke recently -- his second-inning single Friday night gave Cano a 14-game hitting streak -- but he’s going to have his lowest batting average since hitting a career-worst .271 in 2008.

The typical recovery time for a sports hernia surgery is six weeks, so Cano should be available for spring training and, barring a setback, is likely to have a clean bill of health when the 2016 season begins.

That would be a welcome change for the 75-85 Mariners, who fell out of contention early and could blame some of their struggles on a soft-hitting second baseman who was never fully healthy.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-85

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (LHP Sean Nolin, 1-2, 5.25 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 5-8, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano will undergo surgery on a sports hernia on Oct. 13, the Mariners announced Friday. Cano is going to hit below .300 for the first time since 2008. He blamed abdomen problems on his early-season struggles and has been battling recurring soreness for much of the past month. The team did some tests and found that Cano has some slight tears, which will lead to a surgery that should require six weeks of recovery.

--1B Jesus Montero, who spent most of the season at Triple-A Tacoma, was named one of Seattle’s co-players-of-the-year in the organization’s minor-league awards that were given out Friday. Montero hit .355 with 18 home runs and 85 RBIs in 98 games at Tacoma. OF Tyler O‘Neill, who hit .260 with 32 home runs at Class A Bakersfield, was the other player-of-the-year recipient.

--OF/DH Nelson Cruz was named the Mariners’ most valuable player during a pre-game ceremony honoring the team’s annual award winners. Cruz is hitting .303 with a career-high 44 home runs and 93 RBIs this season.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma made his final start of the season a solid one, and it was a good way to end since he’s eligible to become a free agent. Iwakuma allowed just two runs, one earned, over seven innings while striking out eight without issuing a walk. He finished his injury-shortened 2014 season with a 9-5 record and 3.54 ERA -- numbers that should get him some money on the open market despite his age (35 in April) and some injury issues over the past two seasons.

--CF Brad Miller had three hits in Friday’s loss to Oakland. His solo home run in the fifth was Miller’s career-high 11th homer of the season.

--RHP Danny Farquhar lost just four games over 161 career games heading into this season. He fell to 1-8 in 2015 after giving up the game-winning homer Friday night against Oakland.

--LHP Roenis Elias has been pretty solid since his latest promotion, giving him hope that he might be considered for the 2016 rotation. The 27-year-old Elias, who has gone 1-1 with a 2.01 ERA over his past five starts, is scheduled to make his final start of the season Saturday against Oakland.

--2B Robinson Cano (sports hernia) will undergo surgery on Oct. 13 to repair a sports hernia. Cano is able to play through the injury and was in the lineup Friday night. The surgery will require about six weeks of recovery time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what I call alley-ball. There’s no excuse for that.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after an error-filled lost to the A’s Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Stefen Romero (contusion on back) was injured Sept. 23, and he didn’t play Sept. 24 - Oct. 2. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--LHP James Paxton (torn left middle fingernail) left his Sept. 24 start, and he was shut down for the season Sept. 29.

--LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw his first bullpen session July 28. He threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Aug. 10. He returned to Seattle to meet with team doctors after feeling soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 15 at Fenway Park. He had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps. He probably won’t need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (closer)

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Carson Smith

LHP David Rollins

LHP Rob Rasumussen

RHP Logan Kensing

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Tony Zych

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP James Paxton

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Felix Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jesus Sucre

John Hicks

Steven Baron

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Ketel Marte

3B Kyle Seager

INF Shawn O‘Malley

INF Jesus Montero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Brad Miller

RF Nelson Cruz

DH Mark Trumbo

OF Seth Smith

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones