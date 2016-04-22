Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Seattle Mariners are two-thirds of the way through a challenging road trip, and the results have been good. After winning two of three games from the Yankees in New York, Seattle moved on to Cleveland, where it won two of three games, including a thrilling 10-7 victory thanks to a three-run homer by Robinson Cano in the 10th inning.

Making the series win in Cleveland even more impressive is that the Mariners did it without a start from ace Felix Hernandez. Still the pitching was good enough, especially the bullpen. In the three games, Mariners’ relievers combined to pitch 12 innings, allowing two runs.

Tony Zych pitched one scoreless inning Thursday to pick up his first major league win. Closer Steve Cishek got saves in both Mariners victories, and the rest of the pen was solid. Even in a 3-2 loss in the first game of the series, the Mariners’ bullpen excelled as Zych and Mike Montgomery combined to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings on one hit.

“Our pen has been great. We’re all pulling our own weight. We have a great group down there,” Zych said.

The Mariners conclude their nine-game road trip with three games in Anaheim against the Angels. Hernandez starts Friday. Over his last 14 starts against the Angels, Hernandez is 7-2 with a 1.37 ERA, so he may not need a lot of help from the bullpen in his start.

If the bullpen is needed, it will be ready. It’s usually Joel Peralta in the seventh inning, Benoit in the eighth and Cishek in the ninth. Those three relievers have a combined 2.25 ERA and in 20 innings have allowed only nine hits with 19 strikeouts.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 1-1, 1.00 ERA) at Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-0, 0.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez starts for the Mariners Friday against the Angels. With his first strikeout, Hernandez breaks Randy Johnson’s record for most strikeouts in Mariners history (2,162).

--2B Robinson Cano’s booming three-run homer off Cleveland closer Cody Allen in the 10th inning Thursday was the difference in the Mariners’ 10-7 victory. “I hit it pretty good, and I was happy to see it go out,” Cano said. “It’s great to come back against a guy like Allen. His ball moves both ways. He’s one of the best closers in the game.”

--RHP Tony Zych pitched one hitless and scoreless inning Thursday to pick up his first major league win. “Your first major league win, that’s a once in a lifetime thrill, obviously,” Zych said.

--Norichika Aoki, whose two-run triple accounted for the Mariners only runs in a 2-1 victory Wednesday night, had an RBI single in the fourth inning Thursday. Aoki has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games against the Indians.

--RHP Nathan Karns started Thursday and gave up five runs on five hits, with five strikeouts and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. “I thought the first three innings he was solid, and was throwing the ball well. He just wasn’t able to get as deep into the game as he wanted to,” manager Scott Servais said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a special player, we all know that. That’s what big-time players do, they step up in spots like that.” -- Manager Scott Servais on 2B Robinson Cano, who belted a three-run homer in the 10th inning Thursday.

