Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A coaching session with one of the Seattle Mariners’ hitting legends might have given Kyle Seager the means to end a dismal start and reach his offensive potential.

Seager entered Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a .127 average and an 0-for-9 slump. Nearly three hours later, the Mariners’ third baseman emerged with his 99th career home run, a three-run drive that proved pivotal in a 9-4 win.

Though he finished 1-for-4, Seager lined out twice and hit a long fly out on his final at-bat.

“I was pretty happy today,” said Seager, an American League All-Star two years ago. “I felt like I put much better swings on the ball and I was able to control my body a lot better.”

Seager began the day studying video with quality-control coach Chris Prieto and hitting coach Edgar Martinez, a two-time batting champion and a seven-time All-Star who leads the Mariners in seven career categories -- including RBIs, extra-base hits and walks.

“They really helped me out,” Seager said. “They were able to clean everything up.”

So what did they clean up?

“These were fairly significant changes,” Seager said. “My hands were in a bad position. I was kind of blocking myself. I’d been losing my front side earlier in the road trip. We were able to clean that up today and it definitely felt much better”

Seager put the Angels in a bad position in the bottom of the first inning. One out after Nelson Cruz hit a run-scoring infield single, Seager sent a 77 mph breaking pitch from right-hander Matt Shoemaker into the right-field stands to give the visitors a 4-0 lead.

“That was a big home run early,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “But he hit the ball well all day.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Doug Fister, 1-2, 5.94 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-0, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday. Cruz went 2-for-4, drove in one run and scored another in Seattle’s 9-4 victory over the Angels. Cruz is batting .368 (7-for-19) during the streak, and he ended the Mariners’ nine-game road trip with a .343 average (12-for-35), two home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs, four runs and three walks.

--3B Kyle Seager ended an 0-for-9 slump by hitting his third home run of the season and the 99th of his career. In the top of the first inning, Seager sent a 77 mph breaking pitch from Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker into the right field stands for a three-run home run that gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead on the way to a 9-4 victory. Seager finished 1-for-4.

--LF Seth Smith hit his 99th career home run and his second of the season Sunday in Seattle’s 9-4 win over the Angels. Smith hit a two-run drive off RHP Cory Rasmus in the top of the ninth inning. Smith finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs to raise his team-leading batting average to .308.

--CF Leonys Martin hit this third home run of the season Sunday. Martin lined a 90 mph fastball from Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker down the right field line for a two-run drive. Martin, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, hit a career-high eight homers in 2013 for the Rangers.

--RHP Nick Vincent earned his first save of the season and the second of his major league career Sunday. Vincent pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts in Seattle’s 9-4 win over the Angels. Vincent’s save was his first since 2013, when he pitched for the Padres.

--1B Adam Lind saw his five-game hitting streak end Sunday. Lind went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in Seattle’s 9-4 win over the Angels.

--LHP Wade Miley earned his first victory of the season Sunday. In 7 1/3 innings, Miley conceded four runs, six hits and two walks, collected three strikeouts and induced 13 groundouts, including two double plays. Miley retired 16 of the final 19 batters he faced, including 11 successive between the third and seventh innings for a 9-4 win over the Angels.

--RHP Taijuan Walker seeks to continue his impressive beginning of the season Monday night against the Astros. Walker has thrown quality starts in all three of his previous appearances after going 1-3 with a 6.55 ERA in spring training. In 18 innings this season, Walker has conceded just 15 hits, three earned runs, two walks and one hit batsman while amassing 14 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve played some pretty good teams, as well. There’s still some more in the tank.” -- 3B Kyle Seager, on the Mariners winning each of their first four road series this season.