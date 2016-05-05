Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Seattle Mariners are on a roll as they head to Houston for a four-game series against the Astros that opens Thursday night.

The Mariners have won seven straight series, and they completed their first series sweep of the season Wednesday with a 9-8, comeback win against the Oakland A‘s.

At 16-11, the Mariners are atop the American League West, and they point to improved team chemistry under new manager Scott Servais as a major reason for much of their success.

“We’re playing pretty loose,” said Nelson Cruz, who crushed a two-run homer in the fifth inning Wednesday off A’s rookie Sean Manaea. “We pull for each other. We’re having fun.”

The Mariners trailed 8-4 entering the sixth but roared back thanks to two home runs by first baseman Dae-Ho Lee, a rookie from South Korea who played the past four seasons in Japan’s Pacific League. They won despite ace Felix Hernandez giving up eight runs (four earned) on nine hits and lasting only four innings.

”It was a crazy win for us,“ Hernandez said. ”It was unbelievable. I love my teammates. They did a great job today.

“We have good chemistry. I‘m happy I‘m here with these guys.”

Servais has had a simple message for his stars like Cruz, Hernandez and Robinson Cano, as well as every player on his roster.

“‘Be who you are, be yourself,'” Servais said. “‘We’re going to have fun, we’re going to laugh, we’re going to joke. It’s a very long season and we don’t want to take it too serious because I think when you do, the game gets really, really hard.'”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-11

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Wade Miley, 2-2, 5.06 ERA) at Astros (RHP Chris Devenski, 0-1, 1.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez has dominated the Oakland A’s for most of his career, and he was 22-8 with a 2.58 ERA against them entering Wednesday’s game at the Coliseum. This time, Hernandez gave up eight runs (four earned) on nine hits and lasted only four innings, matching his shortest outing against the A’s in 42 career starts. The Mariners rallied for a 9-8 victory, and Hernandez got a no-decision. “The offense, they got my back, they picked me up today,” Hernandez said. “The bullpen was really good, too. That was a great win for us.”

--1B Dae-Ho Lee had the first multi-homer game of his major league career, sparking the Mariners to a 9-8 comeback victory against the A’s on Wednesday. Lee, a rookie from South Korea, launched a solo home run off reliever Ryan Dull in the top of the sixth inning, just minutes after the A’s scored six times in the fifth and knocked RHP Felix Hernandez out of the game. Then in the seventh with a runner on and two outs, Lee sent a 3-1 pitch from RHP John Axford over the left field fence for a two-run homer. Lee has four home runs this season in only 32 at-bats. Seattle signed Lee on Feb. 3. He had 98 home runs and 348 RBIs over the previous four seasons in Japan.

--DH Nelson Cruz went 3-for-4 and hit a mammoth homer in the fourth inning off A’s rookie LHP Sean Manaea into the seats to straightaway center above the luxury suites in a 9-8 Seattle victory Wednesday at the Coliseum. “Highlight for the whole season probably,” Cruz said. “Just nice to have the victory. It was a great win.” And a great display of power from Cruz. “He crushed that one,” Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez said. “That was unbelievable. He says he still has more in the tank. I don’ believe it. That was crushed.”

--LHP Wade Miley, coming off his first career shutout and complete game, will make his sixth start of the season Thursday when the Mariners open a four-game series at Houston. Miley accomplished the feat in his 139th career major league start in a 6-0 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just happy that we won the game. I‘m just ready for whatever situation I get. I’ll just be ready whenever they call me.” -- 1B Dae-Ho Lee, speaking through an interpreter, on hitting two homers Wednesday in Seattle’s 9-8 win at Oakland.