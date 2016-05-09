Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- There should be no expectation that Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano will do to the rest of the American League what he’s done to the Astros over seven games this season, but for Seattle, his production signals a wondrous start to a season bubbling with promise.

Last season, Cano dragged through a sluggish first half, posting a .251/.290/.370 line with six home runs and 30 RBIs, numbers that had some bemoaning the 10-year, $240 million free-agent contract he signed prior to the previous season. Cano returned to form in the second half for the floundering Mariners, but there were plenty of eyes focused on him as he entered the third season of that monster contact.

After laying waste to Houston for a second series, Cano will enter the second week in May batting .305/.355/.633 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs. He’s already surpassed his power and production totals from the first half of 2015, and his seven-game stretch against Houston -- .467 with five home runs and 17 RBIs -- portends to something dominant.

“He’s pretty special,” Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager said. “He’s incredible. He’s incredible anyway and when he gets in a groove like this he’s unbelievable. There’s not too many people that can do what he’s doing.”

What Cano has been doing is carrying the Seattle offense with help from Seager, designated hitter Nelson Cruz, and right fielder Seth Smith. Following an offseason of upheaval that included personnel changes in the front office, field management and the 40-man roster, the Mariners reconfigured things to provide Cano with additional support. Yet, when it comes down to critical moments and series, Cano remains their focus.

“He uses the whole field,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He’s not trying to hit homers, he’s not trying to kill the ball, he’s just using his hands. He’s got great talent, the ball jumps off the bat and he’s getting good pitches to hit. If you look at the at-bats he finds a way to get into good counts. He’s aggressive but he’s looking for his pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-3, 4.95 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 2-2, 2.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nelson Cruz was held out of the starting lineup to rest his sore right forearm. Cruz suffered the injury on Friday night when he was hit by a pitch from Astros RHP Doug Fister in the seventh inning. Cruz, who had started each of the previous 30 games, finished 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday.

--2B Robinson Cano homered for a second consecutive game to build his American League-leading total to 12 homers. In seven games against Houston this season, Cano is batting .467 (14-for-30) with one double, five home runs, 17 RBIs and a 1.484 OPS. During his 13-game hitting streak against the Astros, Cano is batting .436 (24-for-55) with six homers and 21 RBIs.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma recorded a season-high eight strikeouts but lasted just five innings for the third time this season. He allowed seven hits, three runs and two walks while tossing 98 pitches. Iwakuma has thrown 100 pitches once this season (102 on April 17 at the Yankees).

--3B Kyle Seager had his streak of five consecutive multi-hit games snapped but he did extend his overall hitting streak to eight games by going 1-for-4. Seager concluded the seven-game road trip with a .433 average (13-for-30) and five runs, seven extra-base hits and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overall I thought I had life on my fastball. But at the same time they made me work. They got my pitch count up. The least I could do is go six innings and I couldn’t do that so I kind of have to think about that and reflect towards my next start.” -- RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who recorded a season-high eight strikeouts but lasted just five innings for the third time this season.

=