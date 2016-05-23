Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Ketel Marte feared the worst when he injured his left thumb in the fifth inning of Saturday's game, forcing him to leave the Mariners' 4-0 victory at Cincinnati.

"I thought I broke my thumb again," Marte said. "I was scared a lot."

On Sunday, Marte was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. But, the good news is that this injury is not thought to be as serious as last year's injury when he fractured his thumb in the minors and missed more than a month.

"I don't feel like I did last year," Marte said. "I'm a little sore, but not like last year."

For one thing, his thumb isn't broken. He will be unable to swing a bat for several days, but recovery time isn't expected to extend beyond the 15 days.

"It's not as bad as we originally thought," said manager Scott Servais. "He's certainly playing at a very high level. We love having him in our lineup. It's the first time we've had to deal with this, with an everyday player. You plan for these things."

Chris Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Due to Taylor's hectic travel schedule getting to Cincinnati, Shawn O'Malley started at shortstop on Sunday.

Marte, 22, is hitting .276 with nine doubles, two triples, a homer and 31 RBIs for Seattle in the leadoff spot.

Red-hot Leonys Martin was moved into the top spot in the batting order on Sunday and contributed four hits in the Mariners' 5-4 victory at Cincinnati.

Taylor, 25, who played in a combined 84 games for the Mariners in 2014 and 2015, was hitting .294 at Tacoma with 14 doubles, three triples, a pair of homers and 14 RBIs. Of his 39 games played this season, 33 were at shortstop.

Taylor struggled in spring training, batting .190 with 12 strikeouts in 42 at-bats.

"I think he pressed," said Servais. "Players go through tough times. Biggest thing is we need to get him comfortable so we can see the best of Chris Taylor. He has more experience at shortstop than O'Malley does."

O'Malley went 2-for-3 with a double on Sunday.

Servais was asked why the club didn't promote Luis Sardinas, who outplayed Taylor during spring training.

"You have to trust the people who make those decisions who see these guys every day," Servais said. "They felt (Taylor) was the best choice at this time. Chris has been playing very well, swinging the bat well, controlling the strike zone, doing all the things he does."

The Mariners feel fortunate that Marte's injury wasn't worse and believe they have enough depth to offset his absence for a couple weeks. When Marte returns, Servais has some words of advice.

"He has a protective pad," he said. "I guess he doesn't wear that sometimes. He will be encouraged to wear that going forward."

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-17

STREAK: Won 4

NEXT: A's (LHP Rich Hill, 6-3, 2.54 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-3, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Dae-Ho Lee has proven to be a valuable commodity for the Mariners both off the bench and in the occasional starting role. Hitting coach Edgar Martinez saw something in Lee during Spring Training which he conveyed to manager Scott Servais. "Edgar was on him from the beginning," Servais said. "He said 'Scottie, he uses the whole field. He's not just a big guy trying to hit home runs'." That was evident in his at-bat on Friday night in Cincinnati when, with the bases loaded, Lee came off the bench and delivered a quality at-bat to drive in two runs with a single. "I was just going with the ball," said Lee, via an interpreter. "I watch the video a lot and batting practice all of the time." It's that preparation that Servais says sets Lee apart. "He understands his role and is prepared for any situation whether it's a starting role or coming off the bench. "He has a great sense for it," Servais said. "He knows the left-handers on each team. He knows that's who he's going to start against or face most of the time." Lee is the first Mariners rookie to have two pinch-hit, game-winning RBIs in the same season. Greg Dobbs did it.

--SS Ketel Marte was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with a sprained left thumb which occurred in the fifth inning of Saturday's game. There is no fracture so it's not as serious as the injury he suffered last season in the minor leagues which caused Marte to miss more than a month. Marte is expected back when he's eligible. "It's not as bad as we originally thought," said manager Scott Servais. "He's certainly playing at a very high level. We love having him our lineup. It's the first time we've had to deal with this, with an everyday player. You plan for these things."

--SS Chris Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. Taylor, 25, who played in a combined 84 games for the Mariners the last two seasons, was hitting .294 at Tacoma with 14 doubles, three triples, a pair of homers and 14 RBIs. Of his 39 games played this season, 33 were at shortstop. He struggled in spring training, batting .190 with 12 strikeouts in 42 at-bats. "I think he pressed," said manager Scott Servais. "Players go through tough times. Biggest thing is we need to get him comfortable so we can see the best of Chris Taylor. He's been playing very well, swinging the bat well, controlling the strike zone, doing all the things he does."

--CF Leonys Martin batted leadoff on Sunday in place of SS Ketel Marte who was placed on the disabled list with a sprained left thumb and went 4-for-5. LF Nori Aoki was moved into the No. 2 spot behind Martin with Robinson Cano third. "I would rather having Leonys creating havoc on the basepaths with Nori in the box than with Robby Cano in the box," said manager Scott Servais. "Thought it was a good day to put him at the top. I like the way Leonys is playing for us. The power is unexpected. The timeliness of the home runs has really helped us in key spots."

--LHP Wade Miley was 4-0 with a 2.62 ERA in his previous four starts, but he didn't fare as well Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati giving up five earned runs and nine hits including a homer in five innings. "Sometimes he forgets exactly who he is," said manager Scott Servais. "He got a lot of fastballs in the first inning. But, he made some adjustments and got us through six."

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Every team has to deal with this stuff. It's happened to numerous teams around the league. You plan for these things, having guys that can step in and fill a role." -- Manager Scott Servais, on the injury to SS Ketel Marte.