Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Through the first two months of the season, the Seattle Mariners have kept the same starting five in their rotation, and the injury bug has yet to sting veteran hitters such as Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz, but health issues are starting to take their toll.

Shortstop Ketel Marte and center fielder Leonys Martin, two stars of the current homestand, recently went on the disabled list. It was no coincidence that the Mariners cooled off after a hot start to the month of May.

Seattle won 14 of its first 21 games this month but has gone just 3-4 against the struggling Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A’s and Minnesota Twins since Marte went on the disabled list on May 22. Martin landed on the DL four days later, and his absence was a big factor in the Mariners dropping the weekend series to Minnesota.

Seattle got swept in a three-game set by the Twins, the American League’s worst team, leaving the Mariners scratching their heads as they fell out of first place in the AL West for the first time in two weeks.

“Home runs killed us in this series,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We made some mistakes, and they took advantage.”

The healthy rotation took its share of lumps during the Minnesota series, with starters Felix Hernandez, Wade Miley and Taijuan Walker all struggling. A lack of speed on the basepaths, due in large part to the absences of Marte and Martin, was just as big of a factor. Baserunning cost Seattle in a 6-5 loss to the Twins on Saturday night, and the lack of available pinch runners was a factor in the ninth inning Sunday as well.

Getting Marte and Martin back in the next week or two would be a step in the right direction for a Seattle team that is in a soft part of the schedule. Before that happens, the Mariners need to get their rotation going if they are going to compete with the first-place Texas Rangers later in the week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-21

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-4, 4.87 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Nathan Karns, 4-1, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker gave up three home runs and struggled through his latest start, ending the month with an 0-5 record. Walker allowed five runs off six hits over 4 1/3 innings against Minnesota, leaving him with a May ERA of 4.91 after he went 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in April.

--2B Robinson Cano hit his team-high 15th home run of the season Sunday. Cano went 2-for-4, and he has a team-high 44 RBIs.

--3B Kyle Seager followed up his three-hit game Saturday with a second-inning double Sunday. He went 4-for-9 over the final two games of the Minnesota series.

--LHP Vidal Nuno pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief Sunday. Nuno has allowed just one run over his past 18 appearances (15 2/3 innings).

--RHP Nathan Karns has never lost to a National League opponent as he heads into his first interleague start of the season Monday against San Diego. In three career starts against the Marlins, Mets and Phillies, Karns owns a 3-0 record with a 3.18 ERA. This season, he has four consecutive winning decisions since taking his only loss of the season on April 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t get a whole lot going until late today. It’s one of those series where they just beat us.” -- Manager Scott Servais, after the Mariners fell 5-4 to the Twins on Sunday as Minnesota completed a three-game sweep.