Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Now that their four-game, home-and-home, interleague series with the “natural rival” San Diego Padres is behind them, the Seattle Mariners get down to serious business in the American League West.

Fresh off the greatest comeback win in Mariners history -- a 16-13 victory over the Padres on Thursday at Petco Park after trailing by 10 -- Seattle will play four games against the Rangers in Texas this weekend. The Mariners will play host to the Rangers for four games at Safeco Field the following weekend.

The teams enter the two series tied at 31-22, with the Houston Astros a distant third in the division. The Rangers and Mariners are 3-3 against each another thus far, with each team winning two of three on the rival’s home field.

What the Mariners have going for them is the momentum of the Thursday night win -- although they had to fly overnight to Texas while the Rangers had Thursday off.

“This game gave us a pretty good boost,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said Thursday night after his club rallied from a 12-2 deficit after five innings with five runs in the sixth and nine in the seventh.

“Everybody on the bench did not stop, just screaming, yelling, getting the energy going, and the guys fed off it. I can’t say enough about our guys and their belief in each other. That’s kind of what it is about.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-5, 3.31 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 1-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cody Martin, 26, was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday afternoon to become the long man in Seattle’s bullpen. Martin was 5-3 with a 5.67 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) with Tacoma. The Mariners wasted no time getting Martin into a game. He worked a scoreless sixth inning against the Padres to get the win.

--RHP Joel Peralta was designated for assignment Thursday to open a spot for RHP Cody Martin on both the Mariners’ 25-man and 40-man rosters. Peralta was 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 26 appearances for the Mariners.

--2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 and was hit by a pitch Thursday night to extend his on-base streak to 31 games. He is hitting .333 (42-for-126) during the streak with 10 doubles, a triple, eight homers, 24 RBIs, nine walks and 28 runs.

--1B Dae-Ho Lee’s eighth homer of the season Thursday was also his second pinch-hit homer of the season. He is the first rookie in Mariners history to hit two pinch-hit homers in a season. Lee finished the night 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

--3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-5 with five RBIs on Thursday in the Mariners’ come-from-behind win at San Diego. It was his third consecutive game with at least three hits. He is 10-for-14 with a homer and nine RBIs in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been around a lot of big league games; I’ve never seen a 10-run comeback. It was just hit after hit after hit.” -- Manager Scott Servais, after the Mariners rallied from a 10-run deficit to beat the Padres 16-13 Thursday.