Preview: Mariners at Tigers

The surging Seattle Mariners look to improve their playoff position when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Friday to begin a key three-game series. The Mariners have won four consecutive contests and eight of nine, moving within one-half game of Detroit for the second American League wild-card spot. Robinson Cano (.329 average) and Kyle Seager (73 RBIs) lead Seattle while the Tigers have won five straight at home and trail first-place Kansas City by one-half game in the AL Central.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera has not matched his MVP numbers of the last two seasons, but is still second in the AL in hits with 155 – 10 more than Cano. Rick Porcello tries to equal his career high with a 14th victory and opposes Seattle’s unbeaten left-hander James Paxton, who has limited opponents to a .200 average in four starts this season. Porcello will have to deal with Kendrys Morales, who went 5-for-12 with two homers in the last three games.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET; MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (13-7, 3.11)

Paxton has allowed three runs and 10 hits in 10 2/3 innings over two starts without a decision since returning from the disabled list. The 25-year-old British Columbia native is 5-0 with a 1.93 ERA in eight major-league outings while opponents are batting .186 against him. Torii Hunter homered last September against Paxton, who permitted three runs on five hits over five innings of a no-decision against the Tigers.

Porcello gave up one run in two-plus innings of relief at the end of a 19-inning contest at Toronto last Sunday to suffer his second consecutive defeat. The 25-year-old New Jersey native has yielded three or fewer runs in nine of his last 10 starts, including five in a row. Cano is 7-for-18 against Porcello, who stands 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA in seven career starts versus the Mariners – none this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle has limited opponents to three or fewer runs in a club-record 12 consecutive games, three more than its previous high in 2009.

2. Detroit OF J.D. Martinez has recorded five RBIs in his last four games to push his season total to 53 – two shy of his career high.

3. Mariners CF Austin Jackson is 12-for-48 with five RBIs in 12 games since being acquired from the Tigers at the trade deadline.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Tigers 3