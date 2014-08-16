Preview: Mariners at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners are two teams heading in opposite directions of late. The Mariners will look to take advantage of the stumbling Tigers when they visit Detroit for the second of a three-game series on Saturday. Seattle has won five in a row and took the series opener 7-2 on Friday to leapfrog over the Tigers and into the second wild card spot in the American League.

Detroit looked like it was bouncing back with two straight wins over Pittsburgh this week but fell back down against the Mariners and has dropped seven of 10 to not only fall out of the top spot in the American League Central but out of a postseason spot entirely. The Tigers are 1 1/2 games behind the red-hot Kansas City Royals in the division and sit a half-game back of Seattle. The Mariners cruised to the win on Friday but got a scare when All-Star Robinson Cano left the game late with a foot injury.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (13-3, 1.95 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (11-8, 3.21)

Hernandez is enjoying a historic run with 16 straight starts of seven innings or more and two earned runs or fewer as he makes his bid toward another Cy Young Award. The Venezuelan struck out eight and scattered three hits over seven frames against the Blue Jays on Monday without issuing a walk. Hernandez last faced Detroit on April 17, 2013, and allowed one run on five hits in eight innings while striking out 12.

Price is being asked to carry an even bigger load with Anibal Sanchez on the disabled list and Justin Verlander dealing with shoulder issues. The trade deadline prize has yet to notch a win since joining the Tigers, allowing a total of seven runs and 13 hits in 14 2/3 innings spread across a pair of no decisions. Price faced Seattle twice earlier this season as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays and went 1-1 while surrendering a total of four runs and striking out 22 in 17 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers OF Andy Dirks (hamstring) is expected to restart his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

2. Mariners 1B Logan Morrison has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games.

3. Former Detroit and current Seattle CF Austin Jackson went 0-for-5 Friday in his first meeting against his former team.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Tigers 1