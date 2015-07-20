Preview: Mariners at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are sitting in unfamiliar territory as they prepare to host the struggling Seattle Mariners on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. Sunday’s 9-3 loss to Baltimore dropped the Tigers under .500 for the first time since the third game of the 2013 season and gave them their first losing record after the All-Star break since the final day of the 2010 campaign.

Detroit has won four consecutive American League Central titles but is 10 1/2 games behind division-leading Kansas City - its biggest deficit since last failing to make the postseason in 2010. “No one in this clubhouse is happy,” said Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos, who exited Sunday’s game due to cheekbone and finger injuries. “We know we’re not playing the way we should play.” The Mariners dropped the rubber match of a three-game set at the New York Yankees on Sunday and haven’t posted back-to-back victories since June 30-July 1. Seattle lost two of three at home to Detroit earlier this month - a series in which the teams combined for 39 runs.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (4-5, 4.14 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (8-6, 4.53)

Happ faced the Tigers in his last start before the All-Star break and turned in a lackluster performance, giving up four runs on seven his over four-plus innings in a no-decision. Happ has only one victory in his last 11 appearances, holding Oakland to three runs in six innings on July 3 to snap a four-start losing streak. Rookie Jefry Marte went 2-for-2 with his first career homer off Happ, who is 1-0 with a 3.66 ERA versus Detroit.

Few pitchers needed the break more than Simon, who was battered repeatedly over his last five starts to the tune of 30 runs and 47 hits allowed. The 34-year-old Dominican lasted a season-low 2 1/3 innings at Minnesota on July 11 and was pulverized for seven runs on 10 hits - his fifth straight start with at least five runs permitted. Simon did win at Seattle on July 6 despite yielding five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Castellanos, who was 6-for-13 with two homers and eight RBIs versus Seattle two weeks ago, is day-to-day with a hyperextended finger and bruised cheekbone.

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez was 8-for-13 in the last series against the Mariners.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Mariners 3