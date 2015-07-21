Preview: Mariners at Tigers

Ian Kinsler had a six-game hitting streak halted when he was ejected from Sunday’s game against Baltimore, but he came out swinging in his return to the lineup. Kinsler clubbed a pair of homers, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth inning of Monday’s 5-4 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners, who attempt to even the four-game series Tuesday night.

Kinsler, who recorded his first multi-homer game since September 2011 as a member of the Texas Rangers, is batting .362 with 11 RBIs since July 2. His dramatic blast provided some rare late magic for Detroit, which moved back to the .500 mark and improved to 2-39 when trailing after seven innings. The Mariners fell to 1-3 since the All-Star break - with all three losses coming by one run - and dropped into the basement of the American League West. Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano is 5-for-11 with three homers, five RBIs and three runs scored in his last three games.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (7-7, 4.84 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Shane Greene (4-7, 6.32)

Walker appeared to turn his season around by winning five consecutive starts, a streak halted when he allowed five runs and served up three homers in a no-decision against the Tigers on July 7. He was knocked around in his final start before the All-Star break, lasting five innings and yielding seven runs (six earned) in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He has won four straight road starts, giving up three runs in 26 innings.

A month in the minors did little to solve the struggles of Greene, who was pounded for seven runs over 4 2/3 innings at Minnesota on July 12 to lose his fifth consecutive start. Greene has been lit up for 29 runs during his losing streak and has failed to get through the fifth inning in each of his last four turns. It’s been a stunning turnaround for Greene, who won his first three starts this season while pitching to a 0.39 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos was back in the lineup sporting a black eye Monday after sustaining a bruised cheekbone and finger injury Sunday.

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager was 0-for-5 Monday, snapping his nine-game hitting streak.

3. Tigers LF Yoenis Cespedes is 2-for-19 over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Tigers 4