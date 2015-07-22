Preview: Mariners at Tigers

Hours after manager Brad Ausmus said the Detroit Tigers are not out of postseason contention, his club provided more evidence that it may be sellers come the trade deadline. Detroit will attempt to bounce back from a crushing 11-9 setback when it hosts the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night in the third of a four-game series.

The Tigers erased a pair of four-run deficit before coughing up a late lead to drop back below .500 and fall to 35-45 over its last 80 games. Starting pitching continues to be a disaster for Detroit, with the rotation registering an 8.21 ERA over the last seven games. Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano is 8-for-15 with three homers and six RBIs over the past four games. Seattle’s dramatic victory on Tuesday came courtesy of Franklin Gutierrez, who delivered the second pinch-hit grand slam in franchise history.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (4-3, 2.51 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (9-7, 4.55)

Montgomery worked six strong innings, striking out nine and giving up three runs, in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Friday. He had a rare clunker entering the All-Star break, getting tagged for five runs over five innings to halt a three-start winning streak that featured a pair of complete-game shutouts. The rookie has been outstanding on the road with a 3-0 record and 1.69 ERA in four starts.

Sanchez continues to pile up the victories, improving to 6-0 over his last seven starts by holding Baltimore to two runs on eight hits over six innings last time out. He overcame a season-high five walks and four runs allowed (three earned) to beat Seattle in his previous turn - the third straight start in which he gave up four runs. Sanchez has been helped by an offense that is averaging seven runs during his unbeaten string.

WALK-OFFS

1. Since June 1, the Tigers have allowed an American League-worst 228 runs

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager has hit safely in 10 of 11 games while CF Austin Jackson has four two-hit games in his last six.

3. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez clubbed his 27th homer Tuesday, a 467-foot shot that is the longest ever hit at Comerica Park.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Tigers 3