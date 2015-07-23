Preview: Mariners at Tigers

With the trade deadline looming, David Price could be making his final start for the Detroit Tigers when they host the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers are rumored to be shopping the standout left-hander due to a sputtering season in which they stand 10 1/2 games behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central.

Detroit is 47-47 after defeating Seattle for the second time in three days but rumors are flying that team management is considering going into selling mode despite the Tigers being part of a bunched-up race for the wild card. Detroit is without slugger Miguel Cabrera (calf) and former ace Justin Verlander is a shell of the pitcher who won AL MVP honors in 2011. Third baseman Nick Castellanos hit his first career grand slam in Wednesday’s 9-4 victory and all four of his July homers have come against the Mariners. Seattle right fielder Nelson Cruz has three homers in the series after belting two on Wednesday and is batting .368 with two homers in 19 career at-bats against Price.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (2-1, 4.89 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (9-3, 2.32)

Iwakuma has won back-to-back outings following a July 6 start in which he was hammered by the Tigers. He gave up five runs and eight hits in five-plus innings and wasn’t involved in the decision despite allowing four homers. Iwakuma is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against Detroit.

Price matched a season best of 12 strikeouts in his last outing against Baltimore but suffered the loss despite allowing one run and six hits in seven innings. That snapped a streak in which Price won five consecutive decisions and eight of nine. Price is 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA in four career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler had four hits on Wednesday is 8-for-14 with six runs scored and two homers in the series.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson is 6-for-14 in the series against his former team.

3. Detroit RHP Joakim Soria recorded his 22nd save on Wednesday to raise his career total to 200.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Mariners 0