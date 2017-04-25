FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Preview: Mariners at Tigers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 26, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 4 months ago

Preview: Mariners at Tigers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The Detroit Tigers begin a 10-game homestand with the first of three contests against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday after completing a 4-5 road trip with two straight victories over Minnesota. Detroit (10-8), which shares first place in the Central Division with defending American League champion Cleveland, prevailed 13-4 on Sunday with the help of newcomers John Hicks and Jim Adduci, who replaced Miguel Cabrera (groin) and JaCoby Jones (face) in the lineup.

Seattle (8-12) is 1-3 on its 10-game road trip after salvaging the series finale with an 11-1 victory over Oakland on Sunday, exploding for a season high in runs. The Mariners are expected to get Jean Segura back in the lineup Tuesday after the shortstop missed 12 games with a hamstring injury, leaving manager Scott Servais to decide what to do with Taylor Motter. The utilityman, who hit .289 with five home runs and 12 RBIs - including his first career grand slam Sunday - while replacing Segura, could move to a corner outfield position or perhaps first base if Danny Valencia (.145) continues to slump. Seattle's Felix Hernandez won his previous two starts after allowing 12 hits in his last outing - one shy of a career high - and opposes Jordan Zimmermann, who permitted five runs in each of his last two turns (0-1).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (2-1, 3.65 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (1-1, 5.94)

Hernandez also yielded four runs and a walk while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of a 10-5 victory over Miami on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Venezuelan, who struck out 20 and walked one in four starts this season, permitted 10 hits in receiving a no-decision in Seattle's 5-4 road loss to the Los Angeles Angels on April 8. Hernandez is 9-3 with a 2.48 ERA in 15 starts versus Detroit but struggles with Victor Martinez (9-for-25, home run, six walks).

Zimmermann also yielded 10 hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings, earning a no-decision in the Tigers' 8-7 loss at Tampa Bay on April 19. The 30-year-old Wisconsin native, who appeared in only 19 games last season because of a neck injury, recorded a quality start in his season opener - a 4-1 victory over Boston on April 8 - but struggled in two starts since. Zimmermann won his only start against the Mariners - an 8-3 victory in 2014 - and has issues with Segura (7-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. OF Adduci, who spent the last two seasons playing in Korea, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored Sunday in his first major league game since 2014 while 1B Hicks went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs and is 5-for-10 in two games since Cabrera went down.

2. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz (.271, three home runs, 14 RBIs) went 2-for-4 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored Sunday and is 7-for-15 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler (.217), who went 2-for-5 on Sunday after going 4-for-36 in his previous 10 games, is batting .232 in 82 at-bats versus Hernandez with four home runs, eight RBIs, 12 walks and 13 strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Mariners 2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.