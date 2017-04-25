Preview: Mariners at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers begin a 10-game homestand with the first of three contests against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday after completing a 4-5 road trip with two straight victories over Minnesota. Detroit (10-8), which shares first place in the Central Division with defending American League champion Cleveland, prevailed 13-4 on Sunday with the help of newcomers John Hicks and Jim Adduci, who replaced Miguel Cabrera (groin) and JaCoby Jones (face) in the lineup.

Seattle (8-12) is 1-3 on its 10-game road trip after salvaging the series finale with an 11-1 victory over Oakland on Sunday, exploding for a season high in runs. The Mariners are expected to get Jean Segura back in the lineup Tuesday after the shortstop missed 12 games with a hamstring injury, leaving manager Scott Servais to decide what to do with Taylor Motter. The utilityman, who hit .289 with five home runs and 12 RBIs - including his first career grand slam Sunday - while replacing Segura, could move to a corner outfield position or perhaps first base if Danny Valencia (.145) continues to slump. Seattle's Felix Hernandez won his previous two starts after allowing 12 hits in his last outing - one shy of a career high - and opposes Jordan Zimmermann, who permitted five runs in each of his last two turns (0-1).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (2-1, 3.65 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (1-1, 5.94)

Hernandez also yielded four runs and a walk while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of a 10-5 victory over Miami on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Venezuelan, who struck out 20 and walked one in four starts this season, permitted 10 hits in receiving a no-decision in Seattle's 5-4 road loss to the Los Angeles Angels on April 8. Hernandez is 9-3 with a 2.48 ERA in 15 starts versus Detroit but struggles with Victor Martinez (9-for-25, home run, six walks).

Zimmermann also yielded 10 hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings, earning a no-decision in the Tigers' 8-7 loss at Tampa Bay on April 19. The 30-year-old Wisconsin native, who appeared in only 19 games last season because of a neck injury, recorded a quality start in his season opener - a 4-1 victory over Boston on April 8 - but struggled in two starts since. Zimmermann won his only start against the Mariners - an 8-3 victory in 2014 - and has issues with Segura (7-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. OF Adduci, who spent the last two seasons playing in Korea, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored Sunday in his first major league game since 2014 while 1B Hicks went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs and is 5-for-10 in two games since Cabrera went down.

2. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz (.271, three home runs, 14 RBIs) went 2-for-4 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored Sunday and is 7-for-15 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler (.217), who went 2-for-5 on Sunday after going 4-for-36 in his previous 10 games, is batting .232 in 82 at-bats versus Hernandez with four home runs, eight RBIs, 12 walks and 13 strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Mariners 2