Preview: Mariners at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers won't have a problem surviving Miguel Cabrera's stint on the disabled list if they continue to post double-digit runs every game. The Tigers will attempt to score 13 or more runs for the third straight contest and post their fourth consecutive win when they host the Seattle Mariners in the second of a three-game set on Wednesday.

Cabrera hit the disabled list just as Detroit (11-8) was finishing off a four-game losing streak and was on the bench as the team exploded for 13 runs in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday. Those bats carried over to the start of a 10-game homestand on Tuesday as the Tigers pounded out 24 hits - at least one from every starter and four from second baseman Ian Kinsler - in a 19-9 win over the Mariners. Seattle (8-13) did some damage of its own with 16 hits in the opener but could not overcome ace Felix Hernandez getting knocked out after the second inning. Trying to stifle those offenses on Wednesday will be left-handers James Paxton for the Mariners and Daniel Norris for the Tigers.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (2-0, 1.78 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (1-1, 3.71)

Paxton began the season with a streak of 23 straight scoreless innings before running into trouble at Oakland on Thursday, when he was reached for five runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old still managed eight strikeouts in the game and owns a total of 30 k's while issuing only five walks in 25 1/3 innings on the season. Paxton is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 18 2/3 total innings across three career starts against Detroit.

Norris had his own run of good fortune come to an end last time out, when he was reached for five runs (four earned) and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay. The Tennessee native, who turned 24 on Tuesday, posted a quality start in his first two turns - including six scoreless innings on two hits at Cleveland on April 14. Norris faced Seattle twice last season and did not factor in the decision in either turn while yielding a total of four runs in 10 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners leading hitter OF Mitch Haniger (.338) left Tuesday's game in the third inning with an oblique strain.

2. Tigers C/1B Alex Avila homered in each of the last two games while starting in place of Cabrera.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager (hip) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Tigers 3