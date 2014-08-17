Tigers 4, Mariners 2: David Price struck out seven in eight innings to outduel Felix Hernandez and record his first victory with Detroit as the host Tigers moved back in front of Seattle by one-half game in the wild-card race.

Nick Castellanos belted a solo homer and had two RBIs while J.D. Martinez and Eugenio Suarez drove in the other runs for Detroit, which climbed to within one-half game of Kansas City in the American League Central. Price (12-8) yielded one run, three hits and three walks in his third start with the Tigers and first at Comerica Park.

Hernandez (13-4) had his nine-game winning streak halted against Detroit after permitting two runs and seven hits in five innings. The 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner also had his major-league record of 16 straight games pitching seven innings or more and allowing two or fewer earned runs snapped.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Martinez led off with an infield single and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Suarez before Robinson Cano evened the score with an RBI groundout in the fourth. Castellanos led off the bottom of the frame by crushing a first-pitch fastball out to left for his 10th homer.

Martinez and Castellanos delivered two-out RBI singles in the seventh before Price worked out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the eighth by striking out former Tiger Austin Jackson and retiring Dustin Ackley on a grounder. Joe Nathan yielded a one-out RBI single to Endy Chavez in the ninth before earning his 25th save in 31 chances.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit won for only the fourth time in 11 games while snapping the Mariners’ five-game winning streak, which matched a season high. ... Hernandez, who took a hard grounder off the bat of Ian Kinsler in the right hip area in the fourth, did not allow more than six hits in his previous 12 starts - and four or fewer in nine of them. ... Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon was ejected by Tony Randazzo in the second for arguing balls and strikes.