Paxton pitches Mariners to fifth straight win

DETROIT -- James Paxton had confidence in only one pitch, but that was enough to keep a couple of streaks alive.

Paxton remained unbeaten as a starter in his career with six strong innings, and the Seattle Mariners stretched their winning streak to five games with a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Comerica Park.

Paxton (3-0) allowed one run and five hits, even though the left-hander had trouble throwing strikes with his breaking pitches.

“It was definitely a battle tonight,” said Paxton, who is 6-0 in nine career starts. “I didn’t have a good feel for my release point on my off-speed stuff. My fastball was feeling good and I‘m lucky it was. I just have to work on that off-speed in my next bullpen session and get my release point back.”

Paxton, who had two strikeouts, has not allowed more than six hits in any of his starts. Three relievers finished up for Seattle.

“The defense made some amazing plays, and that helps,” he said. “I feel pretty confident in my fastball that when I‘m scuffling like that, I can still get the job done.”

Second baseman Robinson Cano hit a solo home run and scored twice for the Mariners (66-55), who have won nine of 10. Cano came out in the eighth inning after fouling a ball off his foot, but manager Lloyd McClendon said it was just a precautionary measure.

First baseman Logan Morrison scored two runs and drove in another for Seattle, which moved a half-game in front of Detroit for the second wildcard spot in the American League.

Center fielder Austin Jackson, who was dealt by the Tigers to the Mariners on the July 31 trade deadline, was 0-5 in his first game against his former team. He received a standing ovation in his first at-bat.

“I didn’t really expect it to be any different,” Jackson said of playing at Comerica again. “Once the game started, it was business as usual but it was fun to come back, and getting the standing ovation was a special moment for me.”

Losing pitcher Rick Porcello (13-8) allowed six runs -- five earned -- and 10 hits in six innings.

“I was up in the zone the whole night,” said Porcello, who relies on his sinker. “I didn’t make the proper adjustments to get the ball down. I just didn’t pitch well at all. I put us out of the game early and we were just never able to recover.”

First baseman Miguel Cabrera doubled twice and scored a run for Detroit (65-55).

The first five Mariners reached in the second inning when they scored the first three runs of the game. Morrison and right fielder Endy Chavez had back-to-back RBI singles and another run crossed the plate on Jackson’s double-play grounder.

Cano made it 4-0 in the third inning with his 11th home run of the season, a blast over the right field wall.

The Tigers got the run back in the bottom of the inning on second baseman Ian Kinsler’s RBI groundout after center fielder Rajai Davis’ one-out triple. But shortstop Chris Taylor’s run-scoring single in the fourth inning gave the Mariners a 5-1 lead. They added a run the following inning on third baseman Kyle Seager’s RBI single.

“It was a 4-1 game, it’s still manageable at that point and then I go out and give it right back,” Porcello said. “You can’t do that, especially when you’re trailing and the offense is grinding at-bats and pushing runs across. You go out and give it right back, it’s just not a good recipe for a win.”

NOTES: The second game of the series on Saturday night features a marquee pitching matchup between Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez and Detroit LHP David Price. Hernandez looks to extend his major-league record streak of 16 consecutive starts of two earned runs or less and at least seven innings pitched. Price will be making his first home start with the Tigers since he was acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline on July 31. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who only pitched one inning in his last start on Monday because of shoulder soreness, will not pick up a baseball until Tuesday, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. Verlander could throw a bullpen session during the middle of next week if the pain is gone. ... Seattle is a major league-best 27-14 in the first game of a series this season. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez has 20 intentional walks, tying him with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton for the major league lead.