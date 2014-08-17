Young helps Mariners beat Tigetrs

DETROIT -- Chris Young delivered another stellar pitching performance and gave the Seattle Mariners a boost in their playoff push.

Young tossed six scoreless innings as the Mariners cruised to an 8-1 victory over the sloppy Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. By taking two of three games in the series, the Mariners (67-56) passed the Tigers (66-56) in the chase for the second American League wild-card spot.

“We came in and did what we wanted to do and that was win the series,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Your objective is to win the series, and we put ourselves in position by winning the first game. It was a good day all around.”

Young (12-6) allowed four hits and struck out four while winning his fourth consecutive decision. Young, who is 7-2 with a 2.46 ERA in his last 12 starts, tied his career high in victories.

“They’re all big ones at this point, regardless of who we’re playing,” Young said. “Obviously, they have a great team, a team that’s had a lot of success and has been where we want to go. To come in here and win two of three was big.”

Seattle’s offense was humming from the start, as it scored twice in the first inning and never looked back. Third baseman Kyle Seager drove in three runs, second baseman Robinson Cano scored three runs and right fielder Chris Denorfia added three hits and an RBI.

Young hasn’t won this many games since 2005, when he played for San Diego.

“We won the game. That’s all I care about,” he said. “I‘m happy to contribute to a team win. The guys came out ready to go and gave me some room for error. It allowed me to be aggressive out there.”

McClendon was ejected for the second straight game. Third base umpire Tony Randazzo, who also tossed McClendon on Saturday, ejected him in the seventh on Sunday after the Mariners lost an appeal on a check swing.

“He said I put my hand up,” a baffled McClendon said. “That’s a good one.”

Detroit rookie starter Robbie Ray (1-3) was charged with the loss after giving up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in five innings. First baseman Victor Martinez had two hits, including an RBI double. The Tigers (66-56) made three errors and allowed four unearned runs.

Detroit has lost nine of its last 14.

“Nobody likes losing, especially on this team,” Tigers catcher Alex Avila said. “We’ve gotten real used to winning in this organization. When you lose, you’re always frustrated, whether it’s now or in April. We’ve just got to play better.”

The Tigers only managed five hits and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

“Young pitched well but it wasn’t all Chris Young,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve got to do a better job as a group, focusing on every at-bat. We’ve really got to have better at-bats, up and down the lineup.”

Seattle scored twice in the first inning on designated hitter Kendrys Morales’ RBI single and Seager’s sacrifice fly.

Seattle added an unearned run in the third to make it 3-0. Ray threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Cano, who led off with a single. The inning was prolonged by Martinez’s fielding error. Denorfia’s two-out triple in the fifth knocked in Seager for Seattle’s fourth run.

The Mariners extended their lead to 7-0 in the sixth against relievers Jim Johnson, who was making his Tigers debut, and Blaine Hardy. Left fielder Dustin Ackley had an RBI grounder before Detroit left fielder Rajai Davis, who later left the game with a left thumb contusion, dropped a fly ball to allow the next run to score. Seager then slapped a run-scoring single.

Seager smacked another RBI single two innings later.

Martinez ended Seattle’s shutout bid with his two-out double in the eighth.

NOTES: Detroit purchased the contract of RHP Jim Johnson after the Tigers’ 4-2 victory on Saturday night and optioned rookie RHP Melvin Mercedes to Triple-A Toledo. Johnson, who saved 101 games for Baltimore the past two seasons, was released by Oakland on Aug. 1 after he posted a 7.14 ERA. He gave up two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with the Mud Hens. “I feel I‘m exactly where I need to be to help this ballclub here,” Johnson said. ... Seattle ace Felix Hernandez, who exited after five innings on Saturday after getting hit by a comebacker the previous inning, is not expected to miss any starts. “He’s probably a little stiff after getting hit in the hip but he should be fine,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. ... Detroit gets its first off-day since July 28 on Monday before starting a seven-game road trip at Tampa Bay. ... The Mariners are 60-17 when scoring three or more runs.