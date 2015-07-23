Castellanos’ grand slam powers Tigers past Mariners

DETROIT -- Nick Castellanos was skeptical just how far his first career grand slam traveled.

The home run -- estimated at 448 feet, the longest of his career -- highlighted an eight-run, third-inning outburst and the Tigers overcame two Nelson Cruz homers in a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Castellanos’ blast over the left center-field fence at Comerica Park caromed off a wall behind the visitors’ bullpen, adjacent to where Detroit Tigers’ great Al Kaline’s name is displayed on their Wall of Fame.

“When (left fielder Yoenis) Cespedes told me it hit off the Kaline name out on the brick wall, I didn’t believe it at first,” Castellanos said. “But then some other people told me that it was true and I was like, ‘That was probably the farthest ball I’ve ever hit in my life.'”

The Mariners walked Detroit right fielder J.D. Martinez, who has 27 home runs, to get to Castellanos.

“I was just glad I was able to get the job done,” he said. “They walked J.D. to get to me and hopefully set up a double play. That makes it a little extra sweet, when they intentionally walk someone so they can pitch to you with the bases loaded.”

Castellanos’ eighth home run of the season helped Anibal Sanchez (10-7) win his seventh consecutive decision. Sanchez allowed four runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out six. Joakim Soria got the last four outs for his 22nd save and 200th of his career.

Soria pitched out of a two-on, none-out jam in the ninth by inducing Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager to hit into a double play. Cruz, who flied out, was waiting on deck. Soria also bailed his club out of a two-out, two-on situation in the eighth.

“Seager is a tremendous hitter,” Soria said. “He always gives us problems. Having him hit a ground ball is big for us.”

Second baseman Ian Kinsler contributed four hits, including two during the highest scoring inning of the season for Detroit (47-47). He scored twice and knocked in a run.

Cruz, Seattle’s right fielder, added a double and drove in three runs.

“We had opportunities,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We thought we were still in that ballgame down 8-0. We felt good about our at-bats. Our guys grinded right to the last out.”

Starter Mike Montgomery (4-4) was charged with eight runs (six earned) and six hits while walking five in 2 2/3 innings as the Mariners dropped to 43-52. He had pitched at least five innings in his previous nine starts.

“He just didn’t make quality pitches,” McClendon said. “He left a lot of pitches up in the zone.”

The Tigers had not scored more than six runs in any inning this season until they sent 12 men to the plate in the third and took an 8-0 lead. The inning included two errors by Seager.

Seager’s first miscue, a throwing error on a bunt single by Kinsler, allowed Tigers center fielder Rajai Davis to score from first base for the game’s first run. Castellanos then came up four batters later and drilled a 2-0 fastball from Montgomery for the Tigers’ second grand slam this season.

Detroit scored three two-out runs before the inning was over. Shortstop Jose Iglesias’ double made it 6-0 and Seager’s second error, when he failed to catch a Davis liner, allowed Iglesias to score. Montgomery was then pulled, but reliever David Rollins promptly gave up an RBI double to Kinsler.

Seattle got three runs back in the fourth, two on Cruz’s first home run of the game. First baseman Mark Trumbo drove in the other run.

NOTES: Mariners 2B Robinson Cano batted cleanup for the third straight game. He had five hits in his first two games at that spot and has a .332 career average batting fourth. “I see him staying there for a while,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. ... Seattle RF Nelson Cruz leads the majors with 18 road home runs. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera will join the team on its upcoming 10-game road trip to continue treatment, manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera is on the 15-day disabled list with a severe left calf strain and isn’t expected to return until mid-August. ... Ausmus is considering moving RHP Alex Wilson, who has a 1.99 ERA, into the rotation. RHPs Shane Greene and Alfredo Simon have allowed 32 earned runs each in their last six starts. ... The teams close out the four-game series on Thursday afternoon with Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma opposing Detroit ace LHP David Price.