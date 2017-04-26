Kinsler sparks 24-hit attack in Tigers rout of Mariners

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers may be depleted but they're not lacking pop.

With four regulars out of the lineup with injuries, they scored in double digits for the second straight game.

Detroit racked up 24 hits, including four home runs, and enjoyed their biggest inning in nine seasons while pounding the Seattle Mariners 19-9 on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

The Tigers were coming off a 13-4 victory at Minnesota on Sunday.

"Any time you've got guys out like we do, it's important for the next guy to step up," said catcher James McCann, who hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs. "That's what's happening. The next guy stepped up and it's been a lot of fun to see the early success some of us have had."

Ian Kinsler had four hits, scored four runs and knocked in two more. He collected two of his hits during Detroit's nine-run fifth. It equaled Detroit's biggest inning since Sept. 17, 2008 at Texas.

Justin Upton, Alex Avila and Mikie Mahtook also homered for the Tigers (11-8).

Tyler Collins supplied three hits, two runs scored and three RBI, while Avila, Jim Adduci and Andrew Romine also delivered three hits.

"Everybody contributed offensively," manager Brad Ausmus said. "There's not a guy in the lineup who didn't contribute offensively."

The only downer was the inability of the bullpen to throw strikes. Ausmus burned through five relievers, who allowed a combined seven walks in three innings.

"You have games like that but it is frustrating," he said. "It's 11 o'clock and we're just finishing up the game. I'd rather we're getting out of here 10 o'clock with a lead like that. It boils down to throwing strikes. It's simple as that, just got to throw strikes."

Jordan Zimmermann (2-1) gave up five runs and 11 hits in six innings.

Nelson Cruz had three hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs for Seattle (8-13).

Seattle starter Felix Hernandez (2-2) lasted just two innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Hernandez had held the Tigers to three runs or less in his previous 11 starts against them.

Manager Scott Servais said his ace's arm felt dead. Hernandez will fly back to Seattle to be examined by the team doctor.

"He had some tightness in his shoulder when he went out for the second inning, kind of a dead-arm type situation," Servais said. "He just didn't have much tonight. Any time it's a pitcher and a shoulder, you're concerned. He's our horse, he's our guy and we're going to need him but hopefully, he's OK."

Shortstop Jean Segura was activated from the 10-day disabled list and played for the first time since April 10. He had three hits, including a homer, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Right fielder Mitch Haniger, who had two hits, left the game in the third inning with a strained oblique. He also will return to Seattle for an examination.

The teams combined for a Comerica Park record 40 hits.

"Bad night. Tough night to pitch," Servais said. "Just not a lot to talk about with that one."

Segura smacked a single on the first pitch of the game and Seattle proceeded to score two runs on Cruz's sacrifice fly and Taylor Motter's RBI single.

The Tigers got one back in the bottom of the inning on Upton's two-out double, which knocked in Kinsler.

Detroit scored three more in the second, including two on McCann's fifth homer of the season. Kinsler scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 4-2.

Back-to-back homers by Upton and Alex Avila off reliever Chris Heston extended the Tigers' lead to 7-2 in the fourth. Upton ripped his two-out, two-run blast into the left-field stands and Avila drilled his over the left-center wall.

Seattle pulled within three in the fifth on back-to-back solo shots from Segura and Danny Valencia.

The Tigers then erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the inning, as Romine, Kinsler and Collins each had two hits. Kinsler, Collins and Nick Castellanos all had two-run singles during the frame to make it 16-4.

NOTES: Seattle 3B Kyle Seager did not start for the third straight game due to hip soreness, but he's expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera worked out and rode the bike on Tuesday as he works his way back from a right groin strain. He was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday. The club is hopeful he'll return when he's eligible. "My guess is it will be 10 days," manager Brad Ausmus said. ... Tigers SS Jose Iglesias remains on track to return to the lineup Thursday, when he's eligible to come off the 7-day DL. Iglesias suffered concussion symptoms after being kneed in the head at Tampa Bay. He was cleared for full baseball activities on Tuesday. ... The Mariners have lost their last five games at Comerica Park.