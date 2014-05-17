Preview: Mariners at Twins

Robinson Cano entered 2014 as the top second baseman in the majors and was rewarded with a $240 million deal in the offseason by the Seattle Mariners, but he has been outclassed by Brian Dozier thus far. Dozier looks to continue his breakout season Saturday when his Minnesota Twins eye their fifth win in six games against the visiting Mariners. Dozier became the first player at any position to reach double figures in home runs (10) and steals (12) this season after homering in Friday’s 5-4 win.

The 27-year-old leadoff hitter, who is also tied with the Colorado Rockies’ Troy Tulowitzki for the most runs in the majors with 38, is batting .357 with two homers and eight RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak. Cano hasn’t been a slouch with a .304 average and 23 RBIs in his first season with Seattle, but the five-time All-Star has only one home run through 40 games for the first time in his 11-year career. However, Cano posted his third multi-hit game in four contests on Friday and has reached base in 24 straight – the longest active streak in the majors.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (3-2, 3.69 ERA) vs. Twins RH Samuel Deduno (0-2, 3.64)

Elias remained unbeaten in his last four turns after settling for a no-decision in Sunday’s 9-7 setback against the Kansas City Royals. The 25-year-old rookie, who is 3-1 with a 3.23 ERA in five all-time road starts, was charged with five runs (three earned) and a season-high nine hits over five frames. Elias has already issued 20 walks – tied for the ninth-highest total in the American League – and will square off against the Twins for the first time in his career.

Deduno did not factor into the decision during Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers, his second start following seven relief appearances. The Twins’ swingman allowed three runs and six hits over a season-high six frames in place of the injured Mike Pelfrey, but was in line for the loss until Minnesota scored all of their runs after he departed. Deduno has been stellar in three career starts against the Mariners, compiling a 2-1 record and 0.90 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins have recorded at least 10 hits in five straight games and are 12-5 when they do so.

2. Seattle SS Brad Miller snapped an 0-for-12 streak with a first-inning single on Friday, but is still mired in a 2-for-34 slump over his last 11 contests.

3. Five of Minnesota’s last six wins have been by one run.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Mariners 5