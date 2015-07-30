Preview: Mariners at Twins

The slumping Minnesota Twins aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they open a four-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Minnesota remains in possession of the American League’s second wild card despite dropping eight of its last 10 games.

The Twins’ troubles continued with Wednesday’s 10-4 loss to Pittsburgh, a contest in which they committed three errors. “I don’t think we’ve played a clean game for a while,” Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters. Seattle might be without second baseman Robinson Cano (abdominal strain), who underwent an MRI exam after missing Wednesday’s 8-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. “His pain tolerance is so high that he actually wanted to play, but the doctors said, ‘We need to get this looked at and make sure that there’s nothing going on,'” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters. “So if this was the seventh game of the World Series, Robbie would play and would want to.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (4-5, 4.27 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (9-6, 3.93)

Happ lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his most recent start against Toronto last Saturday - allowing three runs, one hit and four walks - so he was available to pitch a scoreless inning of relief two days later against Arizona. He has just one victory over his last 13 starts and has pitched five or fewer innings on six occasions during the stretch. Happ is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Minnesota.

Hughes has won five consecutive decisions and has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last seven starts. He defeated the New York Yankees in his last turn when he gave up seven hits over seven shutout innings. Hughes is 6-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 13 career appearances (10 starts) against Seattle and struck out a season-high nine when he gave up two runs and six hits in eight innings in a loss to the Mariners on April 24.

WALK-OFFS

1. 3B Kyle Seager was 1-for-12 as the Mariners dropped three straight home games to the Diamondbacks.

2. Minnesota CF Aaron Hicks has recorded four consecutive multi-hit outings and is 10-for-19 with a homer and eight RBIs over his last five contests.

3. Seattle RF Nelson Cruz is 15-for-40 with five homers and eight RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Twins 8, Mariners 4