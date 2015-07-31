Preview: Mariners at Twins

The Minnesota Twins halted a four-game skid in the series opener and attempt to defeat the visiting Seattle Mariners for the second straight night in Friday’s second contest of a four-game set. Left fielder Eddie Rosario homered and drove in three runs and fell a single shy of the cycle as Minnesota posted a 9-5 win Thursday for only its third victory in 11 games.

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano (abdominal strain) missed his second straight game and the club says he won’t need a stint on the disabled list. There is a possibility Cano will serve as designated hitter later in the series but he won’t play in the field until his condition considerably improves. Second baseman Brian Dozier and center fielder Aaron Hicks joined Rosario in going deep on Thursday for Minnesota, which is two games ahead of Baltimore and Toronto in the battle for the American League’s second wild card. First baseman Joe Mauer has an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .308 in July.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (7-7, 5.03 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (5-2, 3.58)

Walker is winless over his last four starts and has an 8.02 ERA during the stretch. He received a no-decision against Toronto in his last turn when he gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits over six innings. Walker, who has never previously faced Minnesota, is 5-4 with a 5.84 ERA in 11 road outings this season.

Milone has been touched up for nine earned runs — serving up five homers — over his last two starts after giving up a total of nine earned runs in his previous seven starts. He received a no-decision in his last turn against the New York Yankees as he gave up four runs and four hits in six innings. Milone is 3-4 with a 3.48 ERA in nine career starts against Seattle and has enjoyed success against designated hitter Mark Trumbo (2-for-18, eight strikeouts) and center fielder Austin Jackson (1-for-10).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners dealt OF Dustin Ackley to the New York Yankees for Triple-A OF Ramon Flores and Triple-A RHP Jose Ramirez.

2. Hicks had three hits Thursday for his fifth consecutive multi-hit outing and is 13-for-23 with two homers and nine RBIs over his last six contests.

3. Seattle RF Nelson Cruz has a 10-game hitting streak and has smashed five homers during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Mariners 5