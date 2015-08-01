Mariners 6, Twins 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taijuan Walker threw a complete-game one-hitter for the Seattle Mariners in a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field.

The only hit Walker allowed was a solo home run by Twins third baseman Miguel Sano with one out in the fourth inning. He retired nine in a row after that and 16 of the final 17 men he faced in all.

For Walker (8-7), who entered with an 8.02 ERA in his four previous starts, it was his first victory since pitching six shutout innings against San Diego on July 1.

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz finished with four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle. Right fielder Mark Trumbo, center fielder Austin Jackson and first baseman Jesus Montero also had multi-hit games for Seattle, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Minnesota left-hander Tommy Milone (5-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in six-plus innings of work. Milone has now allowed at least four runs in each of his last three starts after giving up two or fewer in seven straight.

Seattle got on the board first in the second inning. Trumbo and Jackson led off with singles. Two batters later, shortstop Brad Miller hit a sacrifice fly to deep center, scoring Trumbo for a 1-0 lead.

The Mariners extended the lead in the fourth, starting the inning with three straight hits. Trumbo and Jackson each singled ahead of Montero, who doubled down the left-field line to score Trumbo from second. Miller followed with his second sacrifice fly in the game, making it 3-0.

Minnesota got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Sano’s fourth home run of the season.

NOTES: Mariners INF Chris Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor is hitting .170 with one RBI in 37 games this season. ... Mariners 1B Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. He was in the lineup Friday, playing first and batting ninth. ... Mariners 2B Robinson Cano missed his third straight game with an abdominal strain. ... The Mariners traded RHP Mark Lowe to the Toronto Blue Jays for minor-league pitchers Rob Rasmussen, Jacob Brentz and Nick Wells. Seattle also traded LHP J.A. Happ to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a minor league RHP Adrian Sampson, who was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. ... The Twins acquired RHP Kevin Jepsen from the Tampa Bay Rays for two minor-league pitchers. Jepsen was 2-5 with a 2.81 ERA in 41 2/3 innings for the Rays this season and is fourth in the American League with 22 holds. ... The Mariners and Twins will continue a four-game series on Saturday at Target Field. Seattle’s Mike Montgomery (4-4, 3.20 ERA) will oppose Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson (8-8, 3.48).