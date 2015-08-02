Mariners sctratch out win over Twins in extras

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hisashi Iwakuma didn’t get the win Sunday afternoon, but the Seattle Mariners scratched together enough offense to make sure their pitcher’s performance didn’t go to waste.

Logan Morrison drilled a run-scoring double and Austin Jackson followed with a two-run single as the Mariners won 4-1 over the Minnesota Twins in 11 innings at Target Field.

Iwakuma was lights out all afternoon, making just one mistake; a hanging slider to Twins second baseman Brian Dozier with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The homer tied the game at 1 and Iwakuma was lifted two batters later having gone 8 2/3 innings with nothing in the win column to show for it.

”He was unbelievable,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”Just an amazing outing and one we desperately needed.

Seattle’s bullpen, which imploded in a ninth-inning meltdown in a 3-2 loss to the Twins on Saturday night, held it together, escaping further damage in the ninth and stranding the winning run on second in the 10th.

Their effort gave the Mariners’ offense enough time to come around.

“You don’t want to see games like that go to waste,” Morrison said. “When you get great starting pitching like that, with our bullpen being used a lot, you’d like to keep it at nine innings and be on the winning side. But sometimes it goes a little extra.”

Seattle second baseman Ketel Marte and third baseman Kyle Seager each walked to start the 11th off Twins right-hander Kevin Jepsen, who struck out Cruz before being lifted for left-hander Brian Duensing.

Morrison followed with a first-pitch double into the right-center field gap, scoring Marte and an intentional walk loaded the bases for center fielder Austin Jackson, who slapped a two-run single to left.

“(Morrison) got a pitch he could barrel up and he did a good job with it,” McClendon said.

Jepsen, pitching in his first game with Minnesota since coming over in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, was charged with the loss, allowing two runs on two walks in one-third of an inning.

“Any time you walk the leadoff hitter, you’re putting yourself in a bad situation, especially with the top of the lineup,” Jepsen said. “You walk the first two guys, it’s hard to get out of those ones.”

Iwakuma allowed just one hit through eight innings and had retired 17 straight Twins batters when he served up Dozier’s blast. It was the first career earned run surrendered to the Twins by Iwakuma, a span covering 41 2/3 innings and six starts.

“We did what he wanted us to do,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Guys were trying really hard to create things. I don’t know how many balls we pulled for outs, but it seemed significant to me. We didn’t use the whole field, which you need to do against a guy like that when he’s not throwing particularly hard.”

Twins starter Mike Pelfrey matched Iwakuma frame for frame, not allowing a run in eight innings of work before being lifted for closer Glen Perkins in the top of the ninth. Perkins got the first two men he faced before grooving a 3-0 fastball to Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz, who hammered it 440 feet off the batter’s eye in center field, giving Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Perkins has now allowed at least one run in four of his six outings since the All-Star break, giving up seven runs in that span. He allowed five total runs in his first 38 appearances before the break.

NOTES: Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma entered Sunday 5-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 33 2/3 innings against the Twins in his career, including a 2-0 mark in two starts at Target Field. ... Twins LHP Tommy Milone will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a flexor tendon strain in his left elbow. Milone is 5-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 14 starts this season. ... Twins RHP Tyler Duffey will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take Milone’s spot in the rotation. Duffey, who will start on Wednesday against Toronto, will be making his major league debut. ... Twins RHP Ryan Pressly will be transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Duffey on the 40-man roster. Pressly has been out since July 6 with soreness in his right shoulder. ... The Mariners will open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field. Seattle will send RHP Felix Hernandez (12-6, 3.02 ERA) to the mound against Colorado RHP Eddie Butler (3-7, 4.82 ERA). ... Minnesota will play seven games away from Target Field, opening the road trip in Toronto against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Twins RHP Ervin Santana (2-1, 3.78 ERA) will face Toronto LHP David Price in his Blue Jays debut (9-4, 2.53 ERA).