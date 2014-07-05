Preview: Mariners at White Sox

Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez owns a Cy Young Award and a perfect game, and could be on his way to adding postseason experience to his resume. The right-hander tries to continue his best career start to a season - and keep Seattle on track toward an American League playoff berth - when the Mariners visit the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Hernandez is coming off his most dominant outing of 2014 when he allowed one hit and struck out nine against Cleveland.

“I don’t have the adjectives to explain him anymore,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said of the AL Pitcher of the Month for June. “He’s just unbelievable.” Jose Quintana won his last two starts and takes the ball for Chicago, which has the Mariners’ number after a 7-1 victory in Friday’s three-game series opener gave it 15 wins in the last 19 encounters. White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu has hit in 18 straight games after belting his major league-leading 27th home run Friday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (10-2, 2.10 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-7, 3.44)

Hernandez went 3-1 with a 1.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in his six June starts and 6-1, 1.30 in his last nine turns, and yielded only Lonnie Chisenhall’s bouncer up the middle in the fifth that barely eluded second baseman Robinson Cano. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has reeled off nine straight quality starts and positioned himself as the likely starter for the AL in the All-Star Game. Hernandez, though, is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 14 starts against Chicago - 1-5, 4.88 in eight turns at U.S. Cellular Field.

Quintana allowed three hits and struck out seven in seven innings of a 4-0 victory at Toronto on Sunday - the White Sox’s only shutout of the season - and is unbeaten in his last three starts while recording a 1.29 ERA during that span. “He was attacking the zone,‘’ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of the 25-year-old Colombian. ”If he can get ahead and stay there, and mix speeds like he did (Sunday), he’s tough.‘’ Quintana is 0-0 with a 6.97 ERA in three games (two starts) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is 28-7 against Seattle since the start of 2010, including 17-3 at home.

2. Mariners DH Corey Hart returned to the lineup Friday and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly after missing 42 games with a strained left hamstring.

3. White Sox DH Paul Konerko hit his 439th career homer Friday, moving him past Andre Dawson and into sole possession of 42nd on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, White Sox 2